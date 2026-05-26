All-Time OKC Thunder vs. All-Time San Antonio Spurs: Who Wins A 7-Game Series?

The Thunder and Spurs are already in the middle of a Western Conference Finals battle, so this is a good time to take the matchup to another level. The current series has both teams fighting for a spot in the NBA Finals against the Knicks, but the history between these franchises gives us an even better debate: what happens if their all-time teams meet in a seven-game series?

The Thunder have crazy star power. Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Gary Payton give them elite scoring, speed, rim pressure, and guard creation. This team would be fast, explosive, and very hard to stop in transition.

The Spurs have a different kind of all-time group. Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Kawhi Leonard, Victor Wembanyama, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili give them size, defense, half-court control, and championship experience. This team would not be as flashy, but it would be strong, smart, and very hard to beat four times.

So, with the Thunder and Spurs already fighting in the West, let’s build the all-time matchup and decide who would win a seven-game series.

All-Time Thunder

Starters: Russell Westbrook, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Chet Holmgren

Bench: James Harden, Ray Allen, Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp, Serge Ibaka

All-Time Spurs

Starters: Tony Parker, Kawhi Leonard, Victor Wembanyama, Tim Duncan, David Robinson

Bench: Alvin Robertson, Manu Ginobili, Bruce Bowen, George Gervin, LaMarcus Aldridge

Starting Lineups Breakdown

The Thunder’s perimeter scoring is very strong. Russell Westbrook gives them his 2016-17 MVP version: 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adds his current 2025-26 MVP season with 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.6 assists on 55.3% from the field. That is two guards who can attack the rim, draw help, and create every trip.

Kevin Durant is the biggest edge. His 2013-14 MVP season was 32.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 50.3% from the field and 39.1% from three. The Spurs have Kawhi Leonard for that matchup, but even Kawhi can’t fully take away prime Durant. Paul George also gives the Thunder a strong two-way wing after his 2018-19 season: 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.2 steals.

Chet Holmgren is the weak spot only because of the Spurs’ size, but he still gives the Thunder spacing and rim protection. He put up 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks this season. With Holmgren pulling one big away from the paint, Westbrook and Gilgeous-Alexander get more room to attack.

The Spurs have the better frontcourt, and that is the main argument for them. Tony Parker gives them his 2008-09 version, when he had 22.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists on 50.6% from the field. Kawhi Leonard gives them his 2016-17 peak, when he posted 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.8 steals while also playing elite wing defense.

The bigs are the real problem for the Thunder. Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs his 2025-26 level, with 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks. Tim Duncan gives them his 2001-02 MVP season, with 25.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 2.5 blocks. David Robinson gives them his 1993-94 peak, when he had 29.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 3.3 blocks. That is three huge bigs who can score, protect the rim, rebound, and punish switches.

Still, the Thunder have more shot creation, more spacing, and more perimeter pressure. Westbrook, Gilgeous-Alexander, Durant, and George all had seasons over 28.0 points per game at their peak. Holmgren also helps with defense and outside shooting, which gives the Thunder more room to attack. The Spurs’ size is scary, but the Thunder’s starting lineup has better offensive balance from the outside.

Winner: Thunder

Bench Depth Comparison: Thunder’s Firepower vs. Spurs System

The Thunder bench has more pure scoring. James Harden is the biggest name because his 2011-12 season was perfect for this role: 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, plus Sixth Man of the Year. He would run the second unit, create in pick-and-roll, and punish weak bench defenders.

Ray Allen gives the Thunder elite shooting. His best Sonics year was 2006-07, when he had 26.4 points and hit 37.2% from three. Gary Payton adds defense, post-ups, and point guard control, with his 1999-00 peak at 24.2 points and 8.9 assists. Shawn Kemp gives them force at the rim, and Serge Ibaka adds shot-blocking after leading the league with 3.7 blocks in 2011-12.

The Spurs bench is less explosive, but more complete. Manu Ginobili is the key. His 2007-08 season gave the Spurs 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists, and he won Sixth Man of the Year. He gives them scoring, passing, clutch shots, and playoff IQ.

George Gervin is the biggest scorer from either bench. His 1979-80 season was huge: 33.1 points per game and a scoring title. Alvin Robertson brings elite guard defense after winning Defensive Player of the Year in 1985-86. Bruce Bowen gives them another wing stopper, and LaMarcus Aldridge gives them mid-range scoring and post offense after his 2017-18 season with 23.1 points and 8.5 rebounds.

The Thunder bench has more burst. Harden, Allen, Payton, and Kemp can change the game fast. But the Spurs bench has more role balance: Ginobili creates, Gervin scores, Robertson and Bowen defend, and Aldridge gives frontcourt scoring.

Winner: Spurs

Thunder Advantage

The Thunder’s main edge is perimeter scoring. Russell Westbrook, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, and Paul George all had peak seasons over 28.0 points per game. That gives them four starters who can score without needing a perfect system offense.

The spacing is also better. Durant, George, Gilgeous-Alexander, and Chet Holmgren can all play away from the rim. That opens lanes for Westbrook and Shai, and it pulls one Spurs big man away from the basket. Against a huge frontcourt with Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Victor Wembanyama, that spacing is needed.

The Thunder also have more speed. Westbrook would attack before the Spurs set their half-court defense. Shai would control late-clock possessions. Durant would be the No. 1 option in close games. That shot creation gives the Thunder a real path to win the series.

Thunder Advantage

The Thunder’s edge is shot creation from the perimeter. They don’t need one perfect offensive system because Russell Westbrook, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, and Paul George can all create their own shot. That is a huge deal in a seven-game series. When the game slows down, the Thunder still have four players who can beat a defender without needing a clean set.

Durant is the biggest matchup problem. Kawhi Leonard can guard him better than almost anyone, but Durant still has the size and shooting touch to score over elite defense. The Spurs can protect the rim better, but the Thunder can pull them away from the basket with Durant, George, and Chet Holmgren. That spacing gives Westbrook and Gilgeous-Alexander more room to attack.

The Thunder also have more lineup flexibility. They can go fast with Westbrook, play slower through Shai, or make Durant the main option late. The Spurs have more size, but the Thunder have more ways to score in space.

Spurs Advantage

The Spurs win the size battle. Their frontcourt has Tim Duncan, David Robinson, and Victor Wembanyama, which means elite rim protection on almost every possession. The Thunder can stretch the floor, but finishing inside against that group would be brutal.

Duncan and Robinson also give the Spurs a stronger rebounding base. Holmgren can block shots and shoot, but he would have to deal with stronger bodies all series. If the Spurs control the glass, they can slow the game down and force the Thunder into more half-court possessions.

Their defense is also more trusted. Kawhi takes the main wing scorer, Wembanyama covers mistakes near the rim, and Duncan keeps the team organized. The Thunder have more offense, but the Spurs have the cleaner defensive structure.

Who Wins Best-Of-7 Series?

This is close because the Spurs have the better frontcourt and the better defensive base. In many matchups, that would be enough. Duncan, Robinson, and Wembanyama would punish the Thunder inside and make every drive difficult.

But the Thunder have the better scoring setup for a modern series. They have more spacing, more ball-handlers, and more late-game shot creators. Durant, Gilgeous-Alexander, Westbrook, and George give them too many ways to attack one-on-one.

I’d still take the Thunder in seven. The Spurs win the paint, but the Thunder win the shot-creation battle.

Prediction: Thunder Win 4-3