Ranking Every All-NBA First Team From The Last 10 Seasons

All-NBA First Teams always look crazy on paper. It is the best five players from one regular season, so every group has MVPs, All-Stars, scoring leaders, and franchise players. But some years were still much stronger than others.

This ranking is not about career names. It is only about how good those five players were in that exact season. That means the list is based on production, team success, MVP-level play, defense, fit, and how strong that group would look together on the court.

Some teams had more pure talent. Some had better balance. Some had elite scoring but weak defense. Others had size, passing, shooting, and two-way stars everywhere. That is what makes this ranking interesting.

The last 10 seasons gave us LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and more at elite levels. But only one First Team can be the best.

Here is the ranking, starting from No. 10.

10. 2017-18 All-NBA First Team

James Harden, Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis

No team will have a single non-superstar here, but someone has to be last. James Harden won MVP after putting up 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists for a 65-win Rockets team. LeBron James was still elite with 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 9.1 assists while playing all 82 games.

Kevin Durant had 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 51.6% from the field and 41.9% from three. Anthony Davis was the defensive monster of the group, with 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks as a top-3 MVP candidate. Damian Lillard added 26.9 points and 6.6 assists as the top guy for the Trail Blazers.

The talent is stupid. The issue is balance. Harden, Lillard, and LeBron all needed the ball a lot. Durant could fit anywhere, and Davis fixed many problems on defense, but the guard defense was not great.

It is still an amazing First Team. It just feels a little too offense-only compared to the better groups on this list.

9. 2021-22 All-NBA First Team

Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic

This group is great, but the fit could be tricky. Nikola Jokic was the MVP with 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on 58.3% from the field. Giannis Antetokounmpo was also at an MVP level with 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. That frontcourt is insane.

The backcourt was strong, too. Luka Doncic had 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.7 assists, and Devin Booker was the best player on a 64-win Suns team with 26.8 points and 4.8 assists. Jayson Tatum had 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, then helped the Celtics reach the Finals.

The problem is that Booker was not as strong as other First Team guards in this ranking, and Tatum was not fully at his peak yet. The group had huge scoring and two MVP-level bigs, but it was not as complete as the teams above it.

8. 2022-23 All-NBA First Team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid

This team had great numbers, but their success was not uniform at the team level. Joel Embiid won MVP with 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the Bucks. That is a huge frontcourt, with power, rim pressure, defense, and free throws all night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his big arrival season with 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Luka Doncic was also an MVP-caliber superstar, with 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. Jayson Tatum had 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists for a 57-win Celtics team. The scoring level here is over the moon. All five ended at 30.0 points per game or higher. That almost never happens in one All-NBA First Team.

The reason this team is not higher is the shape. Doncic missed the playoffs with the Mavericks. The Thunder were still young and finished under .500. Embiid had the MVP season, but the playoff doubts were still there. On paper, this team had insane scoring. But compared to the groups above, it had a little less clean fit and less team dominance from all five guys.

7. 2024-25 All-NBA First Team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic

This group had great balance in the names. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the MVP after leading the Thunder to the best record in the league. He put up 32.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists, and he was already making a push for greatness. Nikola Jokic was right there in MVP voting, with 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists. That is a stupid offensive base.

Giannis Antetokounmpo gave this team power and defense with 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Jayson Tatum added 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists for a Celtics team that was on its way to a repeat before he got injured. Donovan Mitchell was the smallest name here, but he still gave the Cavaliers 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists as the top guard on a 64-win team.

The fit is strong. Shai can play with the ball or attack from the side. Mitchell gives another downhill scorer. Tatum guards wings and spaces the floor. Antetokounmpo destroys the rim. Jokic runs the whole offense from the middle.

6. 2018-19 All-NBA First Team

Stephen Curry, James Harden, Paul George, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic

This group is very strong because it has everything. Stephen Curry gives movement shooting. James Harden has isolation scoring. Paul George was an elite two-way wing. Giannis Antetokounmpo stood on power and defense. Nikola Jokic is the big playmaker inside. It’s not hard to build instant offense with this five.

Harden had one of the wildest scoring seasons ever with 36.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. Curry had 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 43.7% from three. Antetokounmpo won the MVP with 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists for a 60-win Bucks team. Jokic had 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, and George had 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.2 steals.

The fit is better than many teams on the list. Curry can play off the ball. George can defend the best wing. Antetokounmpo can cover ground everywhere. Jokic can run offense without needing to score 30. Harden was the main ball-dominant piece, but the others fit around him better than people think.

The only reason it is not higher is peak size and playoff defense. Curry and Harden together can be attacked. Jokic was not the same playoff defender he became later. Still, this is a nasty First Team and one of the better offensive groups here.

5. 2016-17 All-NBA First Team

Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

This team is full of monster seasons. Russell Westbrook won MVP after the triple-double year: 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists. James Harden had 29.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 11.2 assists for a 55-win Rockets team. Those two carried huge usage and still created everything for their teams.

LeBron James was still the best playoff player alive, with 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. Kawhi Leonard gave the Spurs 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and elite defense. Anthony Davis had 28.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks, so the frontcourt had scoring, length, and rim protection.

The reason this team is not higher is fit. Westbrook and Harden together is hard to build around because both needed the ball every trip. LeBron also needed the ball, even if he could control the game better than anyone. Kawhi and Davis make the defense serious, but the offensive spacing would get weird if Westbrook was off the ball.

Still, the talent is crazy. You get the MVP, the MVP runner-up, peak Kawhi, prime LeBron, and prime Davis. That is a brutal group. It just ranks behind teams with cleaner shooting and better five-man balance.

4. 2019-20 All-NBA First Team

Luka Doncic, James Harden, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis

This group is hard to rank because the top-end level was crazy. Giannis Antetokounmpo was the best regular-season MVP again, posting 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 55.3% from the field. He also took Defensive Player of the Year, so this team had the best two-way force in basketball.

LeBron James was still controlling everything at 35 years old. He had 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and a league-best 10.2 assists for the championship Lakers. Anthony Davis was next to him with 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks, as he became the missing piece for the 2020 bubble ring.

The guard play was pure offense. James Harden put up 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.5 assists for the Rockets. Luka Doncic had 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists in his second season, which was already ridiculous.

3. 2023-24 All-NBA First Team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic

This team feels more modern and easier to build around. There is elite guard scoring, big wing size, rim pressure, and the best passing center ever. It doesn’t have a weak offensive spot.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a machine for the Thunder, putting up 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while leading them to the No. 1 seed in the West. Luka Doncic had one of the biggest stat seasons ever with 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks, leading them to the first franchise Finals berth since 2011.

Jayson Tatum had 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists for a 64-win Celtics team that won the championship against Doncic. He fits well here because he doesn’t need to dominate the ball every play. He can defend wings, shoot, rebound, and attack closeouts.

The frontcourt is the real reason this group ranks so high. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 61.1% from the field. Nikola Jokic had 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists, then took MVP.

2. 2020-21 All-NBA First Team

Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic

This team has almost no weaknesses. Stephen Curry led the league in scoring with 32.0 points per game, and he did it while carrying a Warriors team that was not a contender. He also shot 42.1% from three on huge volume, so the spacing with him changes everything.

Nikola Jokic was the best player that season with his first MVP award, finishing with 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists for the Bucks, and he was still one of the league’s best defenders. That frontcourt gives you passing, scoring, rim pressure, rebounding, and defense.

The wing and second guard spots make it even better. Luka Doncic had 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 8.6 assists. Kawhi Leonard had 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 51.2% from the field and 39.8% from three. He also gives this team the big wing defender that many other teams here don’t have.

1. 2025-26 All-NBA First Team

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Cade Cunningham, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic

This is the best one for me. It has the highest ceiling, the best size, and the best two-way balance. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic were unanimous First Team picks, and Victor Wembanyama missed that by only one vote. That already says how strong the top three were.

Two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 55.3% shooting. Jokic finished with a triple-double average: 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists. Luka Doncic led the league in scoring at 33.5 points per game in his first complete Lakers season. That is three elite offensive engines in the same group.

Then comes the defensive cheat code. Wembanyama was the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, and he gives this team something no other group has. He protects the rim, switches better than most bigs, and changes shots even when he is not close to the play. With Jokic running the offense and Wembanyama behind him on defense, the frontcourt is unfair.

Cade Cunningham is the fifth name, and that is wild. He had 23.9 points and 9.9 assists while leading the Pistons to the best record in the East. He is not just a weak fifth option. He is a big guard who can pass, score, and punish smaller defenders.

This group has everything: size, passing, scoring, rim protection, late-game creation, and defensive range. That is why it goes No. 1.