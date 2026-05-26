Kyle Kuzma Seems Embarrassed By His Old Outfit Choice: “I Was Young, Leave Me Alone”

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma reflected on one of the most viral NBA fit checks of his career with an embarrassing admission.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Kuzma will become a 10-year NBA veteran next season, with his career playing out in the height of the social media era. The Milwaukee Bucks forward started his career under the bright lights of the Los Angeles Lakers, developing a strong social media following with his outrageous outfits before NBA games and his general lifestyle content.

Kuzma was traded by the Lakers to the Washington Wizards in the doomed Russell Westbrook trade in 2021. The best highlight of his debut season with the Wizards didn’t come on the court, as everyone still talks about the time Kuzma pulled up to a game against the Charlotte Hornets in November 2021 wearing an oversized pink Raf Simons sweater.

While the brand name on that sweater was heavy, the look of it was clowned relentlessly by fans and other NBA players. The arms of the sweater came down to Kuzma’s shins and were the most egregious ‘oversized’ look we’ve seen by an NBA player ever, even more than LeBron James‘ 2003 white Draft Day suit.

Kyle Kuzma Seems Embarrassed By His Old Outfit Choice: “I Was Young, Leave Me Alone”
Credit: GQ.com

Kuzma reflected on the fit after a fan brought it up on social media, chalking the bad outfit off on a poor decision in his youth before asking the poster to leave him alone.

“I was young, leave me alone.”

Kuzma’s decision to wear the sweater led to former championship teammates from the Lakers, LeBron and Anthony Davis, to clown him in the moment. It’s become an iconic image when it comes to showing off the poor fashion decisions NBA players end up making to impress on social media before the game.

The Wizards had a pink sweater bobblehead day to appreciate Kuzma, with NBA players such as Jay Huff recreating the fit as part of Halloween in recent years.

Kuzma has had a topsy-turvy career in the five years since this image. He averaged 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over four seasons with the Wizards before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in February 2025 to be a win-now piece next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kuzma has averaged 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on the Bucks, missing the 2026 NBA Playoffs in a season that was likely the final straw before Antetokounmpo’s 13-year tenure with the Bucks ends.

If Antetokounmpo is traded this summer, Kuzma will likely be an option to be moved as well. He’ll make $20.4 million next season, and could be a decent win-now power forward option on a contender looking to add size.

He’s a high-effort rebounder who can stretch the floor, although relying on him as a leading offensive option might be tricky, even though he’s had seasons averaging over 20 points on tanking teams like the Wizards.

With next season being the final year on Kuzma’s contract, there is also a chance that the Bucks keep him on the roster for most of the season while he builds up trade value as a featured option. A contender might be more willing to take a flyer on Kuzma if there’s a good body of work behind it, with the Bucks potentially maximizing their assets as a result.

If Antetokounmpo is staying, the Bucks should use Kuzma’s expiring contract to find better fits at forward around Giannis. Kuzma and Antetokounmpo play the same position in very different roles, so their sharing the court winds up looking awkward most times. Kuzma doesn’t have the perimeter mobility of a traditional small forward, so the Bucks could look to address that hole to boost their performances around Giannis.

Regardless, the chances Kuzma finishes next season with the Bucks are low, as he faces an uncertain future as a free agent in 2027.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center. Mike Brown Names Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry And Tim Duncan As The Greatest Leaders He’s Ever Coached
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like