Mike Brown Names Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry And Tim Duncan As The Greatest Leaders He’s Ever Coached

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown claims Jalen Brunson is one of the three greatest leaders he's ever coached, alongside Stephen Curry and Tim Duncan.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are going to the 2026 NBA Finals after winning Game 4 130-93 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and sweeping them in the process. Head coach Mike Brown went from being fired by the Sacramento Kings a season-and-a-half ago to leading a team to the Finals, a remarkable turnaround for the veteran coach who’s no stranger to Finals appearances.

Coach Brown was an assistant on the San Antonio Spurs when they won the 2003 NBA Championship and an assistant on the championship-winning 2022 Golden State Warriors as well. He led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2007 NBA Finals as head coach, but lost to his former team Spurs, in a sweep.

Brown has coached multiple legends over his career, with a reporter asking him to compare Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson as a leader to some of the star names he’s coached in the past after their Game 4 win. Brown put Brunson in the topmost echelon alongside Tim Duncan and Stephen Curry.

“Tim Duncan and Steph Curry. Those. They’re not the same player, but the aura those guys have. The quiet strength that they have it’s unbelivable. Those were the kind of guys. They just got it. They got it on the floor and off the floor, they’re the whole package.”

Brown worked with Duncan on the Spurs from 2000 to 2003, and coached against him in the 2007 NBA Finals. He spent time with Curry as associate head coach for the peak of their dynasty from 2016 to 2022. This is his first year with Brunson, so it’s really high praise for Brown to compare him to Finals MVPs like Duncan and Curry.

Two names that Brown notably left out in his list of greatest leaders he’s coached are LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

Mike Brown was James’ head coach from 2005 to 2010 with the Cavaliers, with the pair going to the 2007 Finals together. Their relationship ended sourly as he was fired in 2010 in an attempt by the Cavaliers to convince LeBron to return. Brown would lose his job while LeBron would head to the Miami Heat.

Given how young James was when Mike Brown was his head coach, it’s fair for Brown not to categorize him as a top-notch leader at that point in his career. LeBron has admitted how his stint in Miami led to the maturation of his game both on and off the court, as he joined the Heat at the age of 25.

That stint and his time back with the Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018 truly built LeBron into one of the greatest on-court leaders in NBA history, with the 3-1 NBA Finals comeback against the Warriors in 2016 the best example.

Mike Brown coached Kobe for one season on the 2010-11 Los Angeles Lakers, with that season ending with a second-round sweep loss to the eventual champions Dallas Mavericks. He returned in his role for the 2011-12 season but would be fired within five games after starting the season 1-4.

Given Mike Brown didn’t enjoy any success on the Lakers in a period of turmoil where Kobe didn’t gel with co-star Dwight Howard, Brown likely wouldn’t rate Kobe’s leadership at the same level as the championships he won as a coach.

Brunson has to deliver on his promise and bring a championship to New York to enter conversations alongside the likes of Duncan Curry, LeBron, and Kobe. Brown’s estimation of him as a leader is high, but now it’s time to deliver.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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