Knicks Player Ratings: NBA Finals Appearance Confirmed After Game 4 Win Over Cavaliers

The New York Knicks are through to the NBA Finals after dismantling the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 with a 130-93 win to complete the sweep series win. The Knicks will return to the NBA Finals after a 27-year wait from the 1999 NBA Finals, where the Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs. Hopefully, they avoid the same outcome (or opponent) in the 2026 NBA Finals.

It was yet another team-oriented performance for the Knicks as no player scored over 20 points, with several double-digit contributors in the win. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, were entirely reliant on Donovan Mitchell‘s 31 points to create offensive opportunities for them, resulting in a wire-to-wire Knicks win, which ended with a margin of 37 points.

Let’s analyze the performances from the Knicks players in this blowout win as they now await the winner of the Western Conference Finals between the OKC Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 8-11 FG, 3-3 3P, 26 MIN

Karl-Anthony Towns was easily the Knicks’ best player on the night, playing with remarkable two-way efficiency while leading the franchise in scoring. No Knick crossed 20 points, and Towns easily could’ve had a much bigger night if he had chased numbers. Instead, he continued staying locked into his role as a do-it-all big man for the Knicks to ensure that the Cavaliers’ talented frontcourt don’t end up outplaying him.

OG Anunoby: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 6-13 FG, 1-5 3P, 4-4 FT, 27 MIN

OG Anunoby had another stellar game as one of the key two-way forwards for the Knicks. While his three-point shot was off, he suffocated opponents in defensive matchups. The score might have been even bigger if the Knicks had allowed Anunoby to guard Mitchell more often in this clash, but Anunoby ensured he kept everyone else under wraps by closing out aggressively on threes and ensuring players don’t give up easy rotations to the Cavaliers for free points. He was the defensive leader on the court and had an excellent performance.

Landry Shamet: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-6 FG, 4-4 3P, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Landry Shamet had his best performance of the 2026 NBA Playoffs with a lights-out shooting performance where he went perfect from three. He also maintained an incredibly aggressive defensive play-style when he was on the court, so Shamet was easily one of their most productive 3-and-D players on the night. His performances throughout this run have proven why he’s one of the most underrated role players in the NBA, with a potential large new contract awaiting him this offseason after joining the Knicks on a veteran’s minimum for this season.

Josh Hart: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3P, 1-2 FT, 24 MIN

Josh Hart might not have had a real scoring impact on this game, but he was doing everything else he could and playing with incredible amounts of energy. Knowing that the Cavaliers are simply too tired to keep up with his pace, Hart was flying around the court. He was switching onto most perimeter matchups while crashing the boards even when he was nowhere near a play. His four offensive rebounds in limited minutes highlight how beneficial effort can be, as Hart was arguably New York’s third-best player on the night.

Jalen Brunson: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 6-14 FG, 2-5 3P, 1-2 FT, 31 MIN

Jalen Brunson was awarded Eastern Conference Finals MVP unanimously after Game 4 had ended, which might have been Brunson’s least-impressive individual showing in this series yet. That might also be because the Knicks sealed the win before the fourth quarter started, as that’s where Brunson has truly shone this series. He scored seven early points in the first quarter before struggling to make a scoring impact in quarters two and three, but he didn’t need to either as his teammates stepped up in what wound up being a one-sided win.

Mikal Bridges: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 TOV, 4-16 FG, 1-8 3P, 6-6 FT, 30 MIN

Mikal Bridges‘ incredible scoring efficiency throughout the Playoffs was tested tonight with an inefficient shooting performance. Thankfully, the Knicks had enough supplemental production on their roster to ensure that Bridges’ struggles don’t have a material impact on the overall team. Even with his inefficient offense, Bridges matched Hart and Anunoby in terms of defensive activity and pressure. He played a role in limiting James Harden’s production and is heading into the Finals in great form.

Mitchell Robinson: B+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 10 REB, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 4-6 FG, 0-2 FT. 18 MIN

Mitchell Robinson played the most minutes he has in a game over this series with 18 minutes in Game 4, where he came one shot away from notching a double-double. His effort on the glass set the tone for New York as they went on to outrebound the Cavaliers 60-33 over the game. Robinson had five offensive rebounds as well, earning additional minutes in this game beyond his 10-minute-per-game rotation demands because of his productivity.

Miles McBride: B+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 4-6 FG, 3-5 3P, 17 MIN

Miles McBride had the kind of performance every team wants from their sixth man, as he was an efficient secondary ball-handler who scored with ease and efficiency in his limited minutes. His numbers are slightly skewed because he played four minutes in garbage time, but he was on-track to have a decent game nonetheless. If he can replicate this efficiency in limited minutes during the NBA Finals, the Knicks will be way more dangerous than anticipated.

Jose Alvarado: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3P, 10 MIN

Jose Alvarado had a limited impact on the game, with five minutes played in the second quarter and the rest of his minutes coming in garbage time.

Jordan Clarkson: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 1-6 FG, 1-4 3P, 9 MIN

Rating players who only appeared during garbage time on the same curve as the core rotational players is unfair, so Clarkson and other players who only played garbage-time minutes will not receive a rating.

Pacome Dadiet: N/A

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3P, 1-2 FT, 7 MIN

Pacome Dadiet showed strong flashes during his minutes in garbage time with an efficient six points.

Tyler Kolek: N/A

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3-7 FG, 2-3 3P, 8 MIN

Tyler Kolek was arguably New York’s best player in garbage time, although his two-point shooting could use some work after going 1-4 on non-three-point attempts.

Ariel Hukporti: N/A

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1-1 FG, 8 MIN

Hukporti had an impressive and efficient cameo in garbage time.

Mohamed Diawara: N/A

Game Stats: 0 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 0-0 FG, 8 MIN

Mohamed Diawara looked competent during his garbage time appearance.