Bucks Reportedly Explored Giannis Antetokounmpo-Paolo Banchero Trade Scenario

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been one of the most frequently mentioned names in trade rumors lately. While the forward has typically been linked to some familiar franchises like the Miami Heat and the Golden State Warriors, a recent update suggests that another team may be in the mix.

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the Orlando Magic emerged as a potential trade destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the trade being centered around an Antetokounmpo-for-Paolo Banchero swap, Robinson noted that the Magic would need to structure other deals to boost their chances of winning a title.

“My sources indicate that if Orlando were to pull off a monumental trade sending Banchero out for Giannis, the front office would immediately need to secure an elite, championship-caliber point guard to pair alongside the Greek Freak,” Robinson mentioned.

The notion of swapping Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paolo Banchero is intriguing, to say the least.

On paper, both players have similar builds and playing styles, though Banchero displays more versatility as a shooter. With the Bucks weighing their options for a rebuild, acquiring a budding superstar like Banchero for Antetokounmpo seems rational.

Similarly, it is easy to understand how Orlando benefits from acquiring Antetokounmpo. Having suffered three consecutive first-round exits, the Magic are in dire need of a roster overhaul. Bringing in a superstar with title experience could be the first step to righting the ship, but do the Magic have the assets to pull off such a trade?

How Can The Magic Acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Orlando Magic may be a young team, but they have already committed a significant amount of money to their star players. Having invested heavily in their core, the Magic seemingly put themselves in a vulnerable position. But should they choose to break things up, these contracts will prove valuable in triggering some big deals.

Acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo is not for the faint of heart.

At 31, Antetokounmpo is still technically in his physical prime, which was evident considering his averages of 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season. However, with injuries piling up and limiting his availability to just 36 games (46 games missed), his upcoming cap hit of $58.4 million seems daunting.

Keeping the Bucks’ asking price for Antetokounmpo in mind, the Orlando Magic could create a convincing package around Paolo Banchero ($41.5 million), all the same.

One alternative could involve packaging Banchero, Jonathan Isaac ($14.5 million), and two first-round picks. While Isaac’s long-term contract may not be favorable for the Bucks, especially considering his underwhelming performance this season (2.6 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 0.6 BPG), two first-round picks, and Banchero (22.2 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 5.2 APG) may be worth it.

Conversely, the Magic can swing for the fences and package Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. ($18.1 million) with one first-round pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although Milwaukee may demand more draft compensation, the fact that Orlando will have to part with two of its core players may force further negotiations.

Even as a tertiary option on offense, Carter Jr. has proven himself reliable, averaging 11.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season on 51.2% shooting from the field. Considering that he is only 27, the Bucks could easily integrate him into their rebuild plans.

On paper, a frontcourt trio of Banchero, Carter, and Myles Turner seems intimidating. However, as far as rebuilding assets go, Milwaukee may be forced to settle on fewer draft picks.

Overall, there appears to be merit in both teams making this deal. But as Robinson noted, there doesn’t seem to be enough value in Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Magic unless they acquire a superstar point guard.

Although trade packages have linked Orlando to viable candidates like Jamal Murray, it can be argued that going all-in and restructuring the core for short-term glory may not be the ideal course of action.