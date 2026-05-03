Paolo Banchero Voices Frustrations As Magic Suffer Third Consecutive First-Round Exit

The Orlando Magic‘s postseason run officially came to an end on Sunday after a 116-94 loss to the Detroit Pistons in Game 7. With Orlando giving up a 3-1 lead in the first round of the playoffs, Magic forward Paolo Banchero appeared quite frustrated with his team’s performance.

Despite an elite performance from the star (38 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST), the Magic couldn’t overcome the Pistons, who had stolen back considerable momentum later in the series. During his postgame media availability, Paolo Banchero shed light on the outcome and the team’s third consecutive first-round exit.

“It’s frustrating being in the same spot three years in a row getting the same result,” Banchero stated.

“It starts in the summer. It’s about winning habits. Creating a winning environment every single day. September to now. We just gotta be better,” he added. “It doesn’t start in April, when the playoffs start. It starts in September-October when we get everybody in the building.”

The star forward continued by highlighting what needed to change within the Magic organization to create an environment that is conducive to winning, stating:

“When you build habits, you create an environment where losing isn’t acceptable. Losing in the first round is not acceptable. It’s not good enough, and that should be the attitude. It shouldn’t be comfortable in the building. It should be everybody on their Ps and Qs feeling pressure to be great.”

Paolo Banchero’s outlook on what needs to change within the Magic organization is certainly promising, but the team’s collective failure in making it out of the first round raises some doubts.

With tensions brewing in Orlando, the future seems quite uncertain.

Paolo Banchero’s Future Hangs In The Balance

This summer could be an intriguing one for the Orlando Magic. After the franchise went all-in on upgrading its roster during last year’s offseason, including contract extensions for players like Paolo Banchero, the Magic will field a hefty luxury tax bill moving forward.

For the most part, this would be favorable if the team found itself in a winning position. However, in light of their performance, the front office will be inclined to make significant changes.

Orlando’s core players will be mentioned in trade rumors in the upcoming offseason. Among these, Paolo Banchero may be one to keep an eye on.

Several past reports have indicated that Banchero and Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley haven’t seen eye-to-eye in a long time. While it is exceedingly likely that Orlando will move on from Mosley, there may be reason to believe that Banchero may also desire a change of scenery following the team’s repeated postseason failures.

Despite his inconsistent outings in the playoffs, Paolo Banchero could garner some interest from teams in the trade market. With averages of 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season, Banchero proved himself reliable, though the environment may not have been ideal for him.

With his contract extension kicking in during the 2026-27 season, Banchero is expected to have a massive cap hit of $41.5 million. Although this could dissuade teams from pursuing him, some franchises may be intrigued by the idea of building around him.