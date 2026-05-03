Anthony Edwards Injury News: Timberwolves Upgrade Playing Status Ahead Of Spurs Series

The latest update on Anthony Edwards amid speculations of potentially missing the start of the Western semifinals against the Spurs.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) calls for a replay in the first half against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) calls for a replay in the first half against the Denver Nuggets during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards had initially been sidelined for Games 1 and 2 of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ second-round series against the San Antonio Spurs. He was ruled out after suffering left knee hypertension and a bone bruise during Game 4 of the Nuggets-Timberwolves first-round series.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Edwards was optimistic about being back by at least Game 3 of the series.

“The situation with Anthony Edwards is in a little bit of a different place. He is also expected to be out for the start of their second-round series against the San Antonio Spurs. So he will be missing Game 1 and likely Game 2 as well.”

“He did get his first workouts in on Saturday and Sunday after missing about a week now with the hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee. He also travelled with the team to San Antonio. So there is optimism around team sources for his status overall, but I’m told Anthony Edwards himself is hopeful that he will push for a return to the lineup by Game 3 or Game 4.”

“It’s really just going to be about how he feels and how his rehab goes on a daily basis here in this upcoming week. Minnesota is going to be cautious with him because, remember, he had also been dealing with runner’s knee in his opposite knee for the last month plus.”

Subsequently, the Timberwolves upgraded the statuses of Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu for game 1 to questionable, despite reports from Shams Charania. As per Anthony Slater of ESPN, this upgrade is a result of Edwards pushing to expedite his recovery timeline.

Earlier today, the Timberwolves superstar even posted a video on his social media accounts, where he shows sneak peeks into his recovery and rehab from the injury.

“It’s the playoffs, I’d go out that b—h on one leg if I have to,” said Edwards in the video. “I’m f—-d up, man, but I’m fighting through it.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anthony Edwards (@theanthonyedwards_)

The 24-year-old star is averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the four games he has played so far in the playoffs. He shot 35.8% from the field and 25.8% from the three-point line.

Clearly, Edwards was playing like a shell of himself before the injury sidelined him from the Timberwolves’ first-round series. If he manages to play in Game 1, he will probably not be at 100%. But according to what Charania reported, Minnesota will prefer the cautious approach with him.

Therefore, the Timberwolves should wait for their home games to give Edwards significant time and the morale boost he would need while coming back to action in the middle of the series, instead of rushing his return. Especially since the Timberwolves showed in Game 6 of their first-round series that they are also capable of winning without Anthony Edwards.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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