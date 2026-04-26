Anthony Edwards Most Likely To Miss Playoffs, Set To Miss Weeks With Knee Injury

Anthony Edwards set to miss time with knee injury as Timberwolves face setback.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering a left knee injury, a setback that could reshape the Minnesota Timberwolves’ playoff run despite their strong position in the first round.

According to Shams Charania, Edwards sustained a bone bruise along with a hyperextension in his knee. Medical results ruled out ligament damage, which removes the worst-case scenario of an ACL tear, but the timeline still points toward a significant absence. He will begin rehabilitation immediately while Minnesota prepares to close out its series against the Denver Nuggets without its best player.

The injury occurred during Game 4, where early concern centered on a possible ACL issue. The mechanism of the play raised alarms, and initial reactions from medical observers suggested a wide range of outcomes, from a minor bruise to a season-ending injury. The final diagnosis avoided long-term structural damage, yet the recovery window remains uncertain, with bone bruises often requiring several weeks before a player can return at full strength.

This development comes at the worst possible time for Minnesota. The Timberwolves hold a 3-1 lead over the Nuggets and appeared in control of the series, but the absence of Edwards removes their primary scorer and offensive engine. Through four playoff games, he was averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while clearly playing through discomfort. His regular-season production of 28.8 points per game shows the scale of what the team is losing.

The situation worsens when viewed alongside the loss of Donte DiVincenzo, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the same game. That injury ended his season immediately and likely impacts next year as well. Within a single night, Minnesota lost its starting backcourt, stripping the team of perimeter creation, spacing, and defensive balance.

Even with a 3-1 cushion, the Timberwolves now face a different challenge. Closing out a playoff series without Edwards requires adjustments across the roster. Ball handling duties will shift, shot creation will become more collective, and defensive attention will tighten around remaining scorers. The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jokic, still have the ability to extend the series if Minnesota struggles to generate offense late in games.

From a broader perspective, the focus now shifts to the second round. Even if Minnesota advances, Edwards’ availability becomes the central question. A bone bruise with hyperextension typically limits explosiveness, lateral movement, and endurance, all critical for a player whose game relies heavily on athleticism and downhill pressure. Rushing him back carries risk, especially given the earlier knee issues he was already managing.

There is a clear silver lining. Avoiding ligament damage preserves both his short-term and long-term outlook. An ACL tear would have ended his postseason and likely impacted the following season. Instead, the Timberwolves are dealing with a multi-week absence rather than a year-long recovery.

Still, the margin for error has disappeared. Minnesota entered this series as a rising contender with momentum. Now, the team must prove it can survive without its centerpiece, at least temporarily. Whether they close out the Nuggets quickly or allow the series to extend may ultimately determine how realistic their playoff ambitions remain.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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