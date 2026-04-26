Anthony Edwards Injury Update: Knee Hyperextension Raises ACL Fears

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in commanding control of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets after a 112-96 Game 4 win put them ahead 3-1 in the 2026 NBA Playoffs series. Unfortunately, it seems that Anthony Edwards might not be able to help the Timberwolves on-court after leaving Game 4 with a knee injury.

Edwards entered the NBA Playoffs with a knee injury, similar to what sidelined Stephen Curry for most of the season. Edwards missed eligibility for end-of-season awards with his injury, but he has pushed through to contribute on the court for the Timberwolves. He might have pushed himself too far after reinjuring his knee in Game 4 after bumping into Cam Johnson in the second quarter.

Anthony Edwards was helped to the locker room after an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/rMAHGMK1ie — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2026

The Timberwolves have already confirmed that Donte DiVincenzo tore his Achilles tendon when he left Game 4 in the first few minutes, but no confirmation on Edwards’ status has been revealed. From the video of his injury, notable sports doctor Evan Jeffries shared his assessment on social media, discussing multiple potential injuries for the 24-year-old, ranging from a minor bone bruise all the way to a potentially torn ACL.

“This is a hyperextension mechanism for Anthony Edwards. What we are concerned for. Worst-case scenario: ACL tear. Best case scenario: Bone bruise/joint capsule injury.”

A mild bone bruise can cause absences anywhere between three to six weeks, but Edwards likely would feel the need to push through it if the Timberwolves have a shot at a title. The Timberwolves might feel the need to rest him for the remaining games of the series against the Nuggets, outside of a potential Game 7 if the Nuggets make a comeback in Games 5 and 6. Even if it’s a bone bruise, some time off might help Edwards feel better for the second round, especially as he is also dealing with a runner’s knee injury.

The worst-case scenario for Edwards is a torn ACL, which would not only end any hopes of competing against in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, but it might sideline Edwards for most of the 2026-27 season. With Donte DiVincenzo already out for this year and likely the next, the Timberwolves can’t afford to lose Edwards as well.

Given this might be a contact injury after banging knees with Johnson, the likelihood of an ACL tear is low. However, we’re not sure if Edwards injured anything when he fell to the court, so the Timberwolves next medical update will have a lot of attention.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through four appearances in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, looking clearly limited due to his knee. Hopefully, the 24-year-old can push through without any further damage to his knee. He averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over the regular season.

The Timberwolves travel to Denver’s Ball Arena for Game 5 on Monday, so an update on Edwards status is expected sometime over Sunday. If it isn’t a serious injury, he’ll likely be a game-time decision until the Timberwolves can properly assess his health on the morning of the game.