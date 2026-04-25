Doctors Fear Donte DiVincenzo Tore His Achilles In Game 4 Between Timberwolves And Nuggets

The worst-case scenario might prove to be true in Donte DiVincenzo's case.

Gautam Varier
2 Min Read

Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have potentially suffered a devastating blow in Game 4 of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. With the Timberwolves leading 5-0 in the opening minutes at Target Center, guard Donte DiVincenzo went down with a non-contact right leg injury as he looked to chase down his own miss.

DiVincenzo immediately signaled for Timberwolves staffers to check on him and appeared to be in considerable pain. The 29-year-old’s teammates were also greatly concerned as they surrounded him, and he might have potentially torn his Achilles tendon.

DiVincenzo, who had one assist on the night, was able to walk back to the locker room on his own power, but the Timberwolves have ruled him out for the rest of the game with a right lower leg injury. While you’d hope this isn’t the worst-case scenario, Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT, stated on X that he fears the guard has indeed torn his Achilles.

“Unfortunately, this looks like classic mechanism for a Achilles rupture for Donte DiVincenzo.”

Jeffries wasn’t the only one of this opinion. Brian Sutterer, MD, doesn’t believe DiVincenzo walking to the locker room is any source of optimisim and pointed to this being the classic mechanism as well on X.

“Yea, looks like an Achilles for Donte :/ Doesn’t really mean much that he could walk off. Classic mechanism, pop, etc.”

This would be gutting. DiVincenzo had been an iron man for the Timberwolves, playing all 82 regular-season games. He had been great in the first three games of this series against the Nuggets, too, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 51.6% from the field.

DiVincenzo’s play had helped the Timberwolves take a 2-1 lead. His absence makes the task of building to that advantage all the more difficult.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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