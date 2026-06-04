Knicks Ticket Prices For The NBA Finals Start At $7,650; Almost 100% More Expensive After Resilient Win

The Knicks' ticket prices for the NBA Finals have nearly become twice as expensive as they were before New York's resilient Game 1 win in San Antonio.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA;New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the second half during game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA;New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts in the second half during game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks stunned the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with a resilient 105-95 win despite being down by as many as 14 points in the second half. Following this win, the Knicks’ get-in prices for Games 3 and 4 shot up significantly in the secondary market.

Before their Game 1 win, the Knicks were already boasting the most expensive tickets for the NBA Finals in all time. They were listed at $3,876 for Game 3, $3,609 for Game 4, and $5,022 for a potential Game 6.

According to TickPick, the get-in price for Game 3 is now $7,897 (103.7% increase), for Game 4 it is $7,650 (111.9% rise), and for a potential Game 6, it is $7,908 (57.4% increase).

 

Even now, the courtside tickets for Game 6 are listed as high as almost $600,000 for two seats. As New York and the Knicks fans went berserk over the ticket prices, Jalen Brunson was asked if he would spend the same type of money on any other event in the world.

“A live Michael Jackson performance,” Brunson said, naming the only other event he would spend $7,500 to attend.

According to Joe Pompliano, the sports business expert, the Knicks are expecting at least a 55% profit for each game hosted in the postseason.

“According to Seaport Research Partners analyst David Joyce, who covers the publicly traded MSG Sports, the Knicks’ run to the 2026 NBA Finals is on track to generate at least $140 million in gross playoff revenue for Madison Square Garden.”

“Joyce estimates that the Knicks earned roughly $8 million per home game in the first round (vs. the Atlanta Hawks), $12 million per home game in the second round (the sweep of Philadelphia), and $17 million per home game in the Eastern Conference Finals (the sweep of Cleveland).”

“And when it comes to the Finals, Joyce estimates the Knicks will generate at least $20 million per home game — a 5x increase over the ~$4 million the team generates from a regular-season game,” wrote Pompliano in his recent report.

The Knicks are also auctioning off two courtside seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, tickets which could fetch over $1 million in the free market alone. The proceeds of the same will go to the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a charity that helps the youth in the tri-state area. The Knicks are also donating 250 seats for each game that they are hosting.

President Donald Trump, among several other celebrities, will make the Finals games hosted by Madison Square Garden as one of the biggest and most landmark sports events in the world. But is it really worth it to spend so much money on just one event? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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