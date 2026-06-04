Knicks Ticket Prices For The NBA Finals Start At $7,650; Almost 100% More Expensive After Resilient Win

The New York Knicks stunned the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the NBA Finals with a resilient 105-95 win despite being down by as many as 14 points in the second half. Following this win, the Knicks’ get-in prices for Games 3 and 4 shot up significantly in the secondary market.

Before their Game 1 win, the Knicks were already boasting the most expensive tickets for the NBA Finals in all time. They were listed at $3,876 for Game 3, $3,609 for Game 4, and $5,022 for a potential Game 6.

According to TickPick, the get-in price for Game 3 is now $7,897 (103.7% increase), for Game 4 it is $7,650 (111.9% rise), and for a potential Game 6, it is $7,908 (57.4% increase).

The cheapest ticket at MSG for game 3 of the NBA Finals is going for $7,500 in section 420. This is the view from that seat. pic.twitter.com/MA7XanR9FT — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 4, 2026

Even now, the courtside tickets for Game 6 are listed as high as almost $600,000 for two seats. As New York and the Knicks fans went berserk over the ticket prices, Jalen Brunson was asked if he would spend the same type of money on any other event in the world.

“A live Michael Jackson performance,” Brunson said, naming the only other event he would spend $7,500 to attend.

According to Joe Pompliano, the sports business expert, the Knicks are expecting at least a 55% profit for each game hosted in the postseason.

“According to Seaport Research Partners analyst David Joyce, who covers the publicly traded MSG Sports, the Knicks’ run to the 2026 NBA Finals is on track to generate at least $140 million in gross playoff revenue for Madison Square Garden.”

“Joyce estimates that the Knicks earned roughly $8 million per home game in the first round (vs. the Atlanta Hawks), $12 million per home game in the second round (the sweep of Philadelphia), and $17 million per home game in the Eastern Conference Finals (the sweep of Cleveland).”

“And when it comes to the Finals, Joyce estimates the Knicks will generate at least $20 million per home game — a 5x increase over the ~$4 million the team generates from a regular-season game,” wrote Pompliano in his recent report.

The Knicks are also auctioning off two courtside seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, tickets which could fetch over $1 million in the free market alone. The proceeds of the same will go to the Garden of Dreams Foundation, a charity that helps the youth in the tri-state area. The Knicks are also donating 250 seats for each game that they are hosting.

President Donald Trump, among several other celebrities, will make the Finals games hosted by Madison Square Garden as one of the biggest and most landmark sports events in the world. But is it really worth it to spend so much money on just one event? Let us know what you think in the comments section.