Two Spurs Fans Face Lifetime Bans After One Interrupts Game 1 Of The NBA Finals For A Selfie With Victor Wembanyama

Two Spurs fans are now subject to lifetime NBA bans and criminal charges for breaching the security protocol to rush onto the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, just for a selfie with Victor Wembanyama.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 03: A fan runs onto the court and takes a photo with Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 03: A fan runs onto the court and takes a photo with Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

The Spurs dropped Game 1 of the NBA Finals at home to the Knicks in a 95-105 loss at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center.

With a little over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, and the Knicks holding a 92-86 lead, one would expect that all the Spurs’ fans are locked in to help their team focus and motivate them with their cheers in the crowd. However, a fan of the Spurs decided to storm the court during live play in the fourth quarter, just for a video with Victor Wembanyama.

 

Subsequently, the arena security team dragged him away from the court as the French star smiled in the confusion. This interruption stopped play for nearly two minutes before they resumed with a jump ball. The footage from the fan’s phone also went viral later.

 

The individual who rushed the court was arrested and subsequently banned from attending any NBA games for the rest of his life, along with another individual apparently involved in the incident. The NBA issued an official statement on the incident.

“The individual who entered the court area during Game 1 of The Finals was arrested & will be banned for life from all NBA arenas. A second individual will also receive a lifetime ban for his role in the incident,” a league spokesperson said.

The role of the second individual remains unknown, but he seemed to be involved in breaching the security protocol as well. The NBA’s commissioner, Adam Silver, also spoke of this incident today at a community event in San Antonio.

“I even hesitate to describe that person as a fan,” Silver said in San Antonio while calling this incident “unfortunately part of all sports.”

“They seemed to have an ulterior motive for doing so… The other side of the coin of global attention is that somebody realizes there’s an enormous platform to do stupid things… They will be banned for life, not just from [Frost Bank Center] but every arena in the NBA. The consequences are dramatic if you do this.” 

The fan also faces two criminal charges now. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office (Texas) reportedly said the person who walked onto the court was a “juvenile” and is charged with two misdemeanor counts of disrupting a lawful gathering and criminal charges. Following the game, Wembanyama was asked about the incident as well.

“I’ve never been in that situation,” Wembanyama said afterward. “I didn’t know how to act. It really surprised me, almost as much as that time (when) a bat crossed the court.”

Wembanyama was referring to an incident from 2024 when, in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a bat somehow entered the arena and interrupted the game during live play.

Needless to say, while Wembanyama may not have taken the incident as seriously, the league and the security personnel in the arena have taken exception to this incident.

Such behavior cannot be encouraged, as the next fan may not be rushing to the court with a phone, but something to potentially attack a player with. So the league is rightly taking action on this and reporting this to the appropriate authorities.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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