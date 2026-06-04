De’Aaron Fox Explains How He Sacrificed His Game For The Spurs’ Success

Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox reveals how he's adapted his game for team success.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 2, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It wasn’t that long ago when guard De’Aaron Fox was the face of a Sacramento Kings team that was on a downward trajectory. But ever since his trade to the San Antonio Spurs in 2025, it’s been a whole new reality for the 6’3″ star.

As the second fiddle to Victor Wembanyama, it’s a role that De’Aaron is still getting used to. In fact, as he told reporters after the Game 1 loss yesterday, the transition has required tremendous sacrifice on his part, and it hasn’t always been easy to accept.

“I gotta make shots. Obviously, I’m not shooting the ball as much,” said Fox, via JeffG. “But coming here, I knew that was the way it was going to be. As a player, you sacrifice for the betterment of the team. There are times when I need to take shots or times when I don’t take as many shots, but at the end of the day, you need to make the shots that you take.”

The Spurs were held to just 95 points in Wednesday’s loss, one of the lowest-scoring games of the season. Turnovers and poor shooting spelled their doom, and many fans blamed Fox for failing to contribute more to the offense. For now, all they can do is regroup and try to readjust for Game 2.

“We know it’s a long series,” Fox added. “Obviously, you want to win every game that you have on your home court, but it’s not the way it happens every day. We try to go in and fix the things we need to fix. Obviously, we want a different outcome.”

Fox was the fifth overall pick in 2017, and he was given the keys right away. Over eight and a half seasons in Sacramento, he averaged 21.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 47.1% shooting from the field and 33.3% shooting from three.

Under his guidance, the Kings rose to become a prominent threat in the West, but things fell apart before they could make a deep playoff run. Now, on the Spurs, he’s following Victor Wembanyama’s lead en route to his first-ever championship. While the sidekick role is not something he’s used to, he’s made the most of it so far with averages of 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 48.6% shooting and 33.2% shooting from three this season.

In the playoffs, Fox has endured some injuries that have limited his game. In Game 1, for example, he was held to just seven points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 23.1% shooting (0-4 shooting from three). Ultimately, if the Spurs are going to win this series, they’ll need him to play better and apply more defensive pressure to the backcourt.

At 1-0, the Knicks have all the momentum in this series, but De’Aaron knows better than to give up now. He’s seen what this Spurs team can do, and he believes the best is yet to come if everyone plays their role and works together on the floor. For Fox, this is a chance to prove that he’s ready and capable of filling the role as Victor Wembanyama’s primary co-star.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images Exploring A Potential Trail Blazers Trade Package For Giannis Antetokounmpo: An Offer That Could Tempt The Bucks
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like