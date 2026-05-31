De’Aaron Fox Reacts To Victor Wembanyama Crying After Eliminating Thunder: “He Wants To Win That Bad”

San Antonio Spurs point guard De'Aaron Fox shared his honest reaction to center Victor Wembanyama crying after the franchise secured their spot in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs secured their spot in the 2026 NBA Finals after a 111-103 Game 7 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder ensured the win the Western Conference Finals and secure a date against the New York Knicks to decide who’ll be the 2026 NBA Champion. Victor Wembanyama is solidifying himself as the best player in the NBA and is four wins away from reaching the pinnacle of basketball at 22 years old.

The 2026 Playoffs are also Wembanyama’s first-ever Playoff run, so every monumental win has led to Wembanyama’s emotions spilling out. Although the job is not finished, Wembanyama refuses to carry the burden of hiding his emotions, expressing exactly what he feels when on the court.

Wembanyama was visibly crying after the Spurs’ spot in the 2026 NBA Finals was confirmed, leading to many fans online hating on the French center. However, 28-year-old point guard De’Aaron Fox passionately defended the young franchise star in his post-game media interview, highlighting how his passion is a good thing.

“We played the Clippers on the second night of a back-to-back and won after coming back from down 20, and he was showing a lot of emotions that game. But that’s just who he is. He wants to win the game that badly. You don’t see that out of a lot of people. The way he approaches the game, you see it from the moment he steps onto the court. Not just the court, the practice facility. The amount of time he spends on film, he wants to win that badly.”

“The people who would make fun of him haven’t done that and probably won’t do this. I think it’s great that he shows that emotion because he wants to win that badly. He’s dragging us along, but we’re trying to push him to that mountaintop.”

Wembanyama spoke about this after the game as well, once again choking up during his press conference just by reflecting on how badly he feels the need to win, comparing it to feeling like his life depends on it.

“Winning the Larry O’Brien is a childhood dream, and having a real shot at it, having a tangible chance, it’s almost like the meaning of my life. The day we win it, speaking for myself, it’s going to be an amazing realization of a dream. I wanna win so bad. It’s like my life depends on it. My life is amazing, and being with these guys, living these things with these guys that I love so, so, so much, it’s amazing. I want to have this feeling plenty, plenty more time in my life.”

Wembanyama was awarded the Western Conference Finals MVP for averaging 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 2.7 blocks over the series, becoming the first player in history to register 15+ made three-pointers and 15+ blocked shots in a series.

Even if one doesn’t agree with showing this level of emotion in front of the cameras, nobody can question Wembanyama’s love and passion for the game. He lives and breathes basketball, and he has an insatiable winning drive. The last time we saw players with such qualities, they’ve almost always gone on to become NBA legends.

Wembanyama’s displays of emotions aren’t celebrations; they come after he’s genuinely overwhelmed by major achievements. We’ll likely see it less in the future as he gets accustomed to winning Playoff series, but for his first-ever run, it has to feel wonderful.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images Victor Wembanyama Reveals Impact Of Losing MVP To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “Fueled Me More Than Anything Else Could Have”
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