Alex Caruso Dismisses Spurs As A Problem For Thunder After 2026 NBA Playoff Exit

OKC Thunder swingman Alex Caruso dismissed the San Antonio Spurs as a potential long-term problem that needs to be solved after losing Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Thunder guard Alex Caruso looks on during the third quarter against the Pacers in game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: USA Today Sports - Imagn

Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have crashed out of the 2026 NBA Playoffs after a 111-103 Game 7 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. While the Spurs move on to face the New York Knicks, the Thunder can only watch as spectators, with San Antonio’s emergence potentially ending their burgeoning dynasty after one championship run.

It’s obvious to fans that the Thunder and Spurs will be dominating the Western Conference for years to come, with their young cores already coming off 60-win seasons where everyone else looked miles off their level. But the advantage has gone to San Antonio, who have a famous series win over the Thunder in their first-ever Playoff run with Victor Wembanyama leading the franchise.

The 22-year-old Wembanyama is surrounded by 21-year-old Stephon Castle and 20-year-old Dylan Harper, which has many thinking that the Spurs might be a problem for a very long time. However, Thunder guard Alex Caruso dismissed the Spurs as an unbeatable team in his post-game media interview, claiming that there is ‘nothing that needs to be solved’ about San Antonio’s style of play.

“There’s nothing that needs to be solved. We could’ve won the game tonight. You would’ve been asking them the same thing. I don’t think there’s this narrative that this is a bugaboo. We should’ve played better and won the game and been in the NBA Finals. They’re a good team, they’re young. We’ll both probably be around for a while. But we’ve gotta get better and try and win next time.”

Caruso averaged 14.9 points on 50.0% from three in a strong series, but his poor impact in the losses in Games 4, 6, and 7 definitely played a role in OKC’s exit. He’s still going to be a core player for them going forward, so his estimation of the Spurs is based on what he played against. He’s not wrong when he says that the Thunder don’t need to solve anything, given how close the margins in this series were.

In addition, the Thunder were without two key offensive weapons in Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell for most of this series. The Thunder will feel like they’re the better team who failed to get the job done, not as an underdog who pushed a titan to seven games and just fell short. The Thunder have the confidence of former champions already, while the Spurs still need to go on and secure their championship against the Knicks in the Finals.

Even with Caruso’s confidence and the close nature of this series, one has to be cognizant of the rapid development the Spurs’ core will likely face over the offseason. Most of their players are already young and early in their developmental cycle, and now they have the experience of a Finals run behind them as well. That experience might not count for much, given how OKC just lost, but it is a necessary step in the maturation of a core.

The Spurs will be better next season because their young players should improve. The Thunder are also young and will likely improve, but they also missed some core contributors in this series. If they were available, we might be having a different conversation altogether, which is what Caruso also implied.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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