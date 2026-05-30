DeMar DeRozan Plays Lakers ‘Start, Bench, Cut’ With LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, And Magic Johnson

Sacramento Kings star and California native DeMar DeRozan appeared on the latest episode of The Richard Show, where he was handed a bit of a difficult task. DeRozan had to play the Los Angeles Lakers version of “Start, Bench, Cut” with LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Magic Johnson.

“Start Magic, bench Kob,” DeRozan said.

Host Richard Jefferson was teammates with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but agreed with DeRozan’s decision to cut him. The 41-year-old hasn’t spent as much time with the Lakers as the other two.

The 2025-26 season was James’ eighth with the Lakers. He has put up 25.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game over his time with the franchise.

James led the Lakers to a championship in 2020 and was named Finals MVP after that triumph. Putting up those kinds of numbers and winning a title would usually make someone a top-five player in franchise history, but not here. The Lakers have had so many all-time greats suit up for them over the years. The two other icons mentioned here might be at the top of the list.

The Lakers selected Johnson with the first pick of the 1979 NBA Draft, and he’d spend his entire 13-year career with them. He was their engine during the iconic “Showtime” era in the 1980s as the franchise enjoyed its first long stretch of dominance since moving to Los Angeles.

Johnson would end up winning five titles, three Finals MVPs, three MVPs, and four assists titles as a Laker. He put up exceptional averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game over the course of his career.

The Lakers then had a bit of a lull in the 1990s but were back on top in the 2000s, thanks in part to Bryant. The Charlotte Hornets had selected him with the 13th pick in the 1996 NBA Draft and officially traded him to Los Angeles a few weeks later.

Like Johnson, Bryant spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers. He won five titles, two Finals MVPs, one MVP, and two scoring titles in that time.

Bryant initially played second fiddle to Shaquille O’Neal as the Lakers three-peated from 2000 to 2002. He then became the undisputed top dog after O’Neal’s departure and led the franchise to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant finished his Lakers career with averages of 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. Many would call him the greatest player in franchise history.

The man would disagree if he were still around. Bryant, who passed away in 2020, said back in 2018 that Johnson is the greatest Laker ever.

“I grew up watching Magic, and I’ve learned so much from him,” Bryant said. “I can’t say that I’m the greatest Laker ever, to me, he is. To keep it real with you, I’ve stolen so much from him that my game wouldn’t be complete without him!”

Johnson, though, called Bryant the greatest Laker ever before his final game in 2016. You can’t go wrong with either.

As for James, his time with the Lakers might be coming to an end in 2026. He could potentially retire or go to another team as he enters free agency this summer. There is no clear indication yet on what James plans to do.