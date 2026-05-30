Rich Paul Reveals He Became A Millionaire By Age 27

Rich Paul is one of the most powerful figures in sports today. But long before he was negotiating billion-dollar NBA contracts, he was a young entrepreneur trying to build a future for himself.

During a recent interview with School of Hard Knocks founder James Dumoulin, Paul revealed that he became a millionaire at just 27 years old.

James Dumoulin: “How old were you when you made your first million?”

Rich Paul: “I was 27.”

James Dumoulin: “How did you get rich?”

Rich Paul: “My mom named me Rich.”

James Dumoulin: “What’s your name?”

Rich Paul: “Rich Paul.”

James Dumoulin: “What line of business are you in?”

Rich Paul: “I was born an entrepreneur.”

James Dumoulin: ‘What do you do?’

Rich Paul: “You would know me as a sports agent.”

James Dumoulin: “You represent LeBron James, right?”

Rich Paul: “Exactly.”

James Dumoulin: “What was the most amount of money you made in a single year?”

Rich Paul: “I think I did a billion one summer. A billion dollars in contracts in one summer.”

James Dumoulin: “That’s incredible. How old are you now?”

Rich Paul: “I’m 45 today.”

James Dumoulin: “Did you come from a lot of money growing up?”

Rich Paul: “No, hell no. But I did come from a lot of knowledge.”

James Dumoulin: “Are you a good negotiator?”

Rich Paul: “Ask my clients. They’ll tell you.”

James Dumoulin: “What is Rich Paul’s secret to negotiation?”

Rich Paul: “I can’t give you that. McDonald’s never gave you the secret to the Big Mac sauce. I can’t give you the secret to my negotiation. If there’s one tactic I’ll share, it’s this: there’s no timeline on a negotiation.”

James Dumoulin: “No timeline? But doesn’t time kill all deals?”

Rich Paul: “No, it doesn’t. Have you ever seen a clock in a casino? There’s no time on negotiation.”

James Dumoulin: “What kills most deals? Ego?”

Rich Paul: “Ego kills a lot of deals.”

James Dumoulin: “The only thing more powerful than greed is ego. Did you ever walk away from a lot of money?”

Rich Paul: “Oh yeah. I come from an environment where we know all money ain’t good money. That’s always been with me.”

James Dumoulin: “If we died tomorrow and you had one message for the younger generation, what would it be?”

Rich Paul: “The most important advice I ever got came from my dad. My dad told me, ‘Son, you’re once a man, twice a child.’ I didn’t understand what that meant at the time. Basically, what he was saying was that regardless of somebody’s financial status, how they look, or where they come from, how you treat people is extremely important. Treat people with humility and respect, and it comes back around full circle. I’ve always carried that with me.”

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The interview offered a rare look into the mindset that helped turn Paul into one of the most successful agents in professional sports. While many know him today as LeBron James’ representative, Paul’s influence extends far beyond a single client.

In 2012, he founded Klutch Sports Group, which has since become one of the most powerful agencies in basketball. The agency represents some of the NBA’s biggest stars, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Darius Garland, Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox, Draymond Green, and numerous other players across the league.

Over the years, Klutch Sports has negotiated billions of dollars in contracts and has become one of the most influential agencies in professional sports. Paul himself has an estimated net worth exceeding $120 million and has routinely been recognized as one of the most powerful figures in the sports business world.

Yet throughout the interview, Paul repeatedly emphasized that success was never solely about money. From refusing to reveal all of his negotiation secrets to stressing that “all money ain’t good money,” his answers reflected the lessons he learned growing up in Cleveland.

For Paul, knowledge, patience, humility, and relationships remain the foundation of everything he has built. Nearly two decades after becoming a millionaire at age 27, those same principles continue to guide one of the most influential dealmakers in sports.