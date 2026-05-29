86-Year-Old NBA Superfan James Goldstein Spends $500K A Year Attending Games, Once Hit 24 Playoff Games in 26 Days

The NBA has some of the most diehard fans in the entire world. Unlike most other major US sports leagues, the NBA attracts a truly global audience with players from over 40 countries currently in the league. While there might be stronger local support for specific NFL or MLB teams, the importance NBA fans give to the sport is unquestionable.

The New York Knicks‘ run to the 2026 NBA Finals has highlighted this, as one of the biggest cities in the world was overrun by fans of the local basketball team in celebration of their first Finals appearance in 27 seasons. Sports bring out real passion in people, and the NBA has been a lifelong passion for 86-year-old superfan James Goldstein.

Even if you’ve never heard his name, if you actively watch NBA games, you’ve probably spotted the businessman courtside. Goldstein became an NBA fan at 10 years old in 1950 and has had a passion for the league, which still burns bright to this day. He’s attended over 2,000 NBA games in his lifetime, watching Wilt Chamberlain in his prime to recently sitting courtside for Victor Wembanyama’s exploits in the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

Goldstein reportedly attends over 100 NBA games every season, and attended 24 games in 28 days during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Despite never having a public profile as a billionaire or a pop culture icon, Goldstein has become an NBA legend by virtue of using his personal wealth to live out the best possible NBA fan experience.

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The source of Goldstein’s wealth has never been publicly confirmed, and he’s not listed as a billionaire by any major network. It’s assumed he’s likely a real estate billionaire. The Hollywood Reporter alleged that his fortune comes from ‘packaging groups of properties into investment vehicles and then suing municipalities.’

“Goldstein, who studied mathematics and physics at Stanford before receiving his MBA from UCLA, is in fact a California mobile home park kingpin who’s made his fortune packaging groups of properties into investment vehicles and then suing municipalities, like Palm Springs and Palm Desert, if they thwart his attempts to end rent control. Most cities settle. But his persistent legal efforts against the city of Carson, near LAX, led to a landmark 2015 State Supreme Court decision against him.”

He did officially claim to have a net worth of around $100 million, although most estimates place it much higher. He has refused to disclose the source of his wealth, but his profile as one of the most active Los Angeles socialites has led to plenty of speculation over the years.

To the average public, Goldstein’s entire life is about the NBA, given the lengths he goes to attend games despite now being 86 years old. He was personally commended by the late NBA Commissioner David Stern as a superfan whom the league loves. This also explains Goldstein’s premium access to courtside seats, no matter the market in which the game is taking place. He’s willing to spend his fortune watching NBA games, and the league is happy to let him do it.

It won’t be surprising if Goldstein is sitting courtside on Saturday night at the Paycom Center when the OKC Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.