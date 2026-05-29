86-Year-Old NBA Superfan James Goldstein Spends $500K A Year Attending Games, Once Hit 24 Playoff Games in 26 Days

NBA superfan James Goldstein still attends 100-plus games yearly at 86 years old after decades courtside.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
86-Year-Old NBA Superfan James Goldstein Spends $500K A Year Attending Games, Once Hit 24 Playoff Games in 26 Days
Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA has some of the most diehard fans in the entire world. Unlike most other major US sports leagues, the NBA attracts a truly global audience with players from over 40 countries currently in the league. While there might be stronger local support for specific NFL or MLB teams, the importance NBA fans give to the sport is unquestionable.

The New York Knicks‘ run to the 2026 NBA Finals has highlighted this, as one of the biggest cities in the world was overrun by fans of the local basketball team in celebration of their first Finals appearance in 27 seasons. Sports bring out real passion in people, and the NBA has been a lifelong passion for 86-year-old superfan James Goldstein.

Even if you’ve never heard his name, if you actively watch NBA games, you’ve probably spotted the businessman courtside. Goldstein became an NBA fan at 10 years old in 1950 and has had a passion for the league, which still burns bright to this day. He’s attended over 2,000 NBA games in his lifetime, watching Wilt Chamberlain in his prime to recently sitting courtside for Victor Wembanyama’s exploits in the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

Goldstein reportedly attends over 100 NBA games every season, and attended 24 games in 28 days during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Despite never having a public profile as a billionaire or a pop culture icon, Goldstein has become an NBA legend by virtue of using his personal wealth to live out the best possible NBA fan experience.

The source of Goldstein’s wealth has never been publicly confirmed, and he’s not listed as a billionaire by any major network. It’s assumed he’s likely a real estate billionaire. The Hollywood Reporter alleged that his fortune comes from ‘packaging groups of properties into investment vehicles and then suing municipalities.’

“Goldstein, who studied mathematics and physics at Stanford before receiving his MBA from UCLA, is in fact a California mobile home park kingpin who’s made his fortune packaging groups of properties into investment vehicles and then suing municipalities, like Palm Springs and Palm Desert, if they thwart his attempts to end rent control. Most cities settle. But his persistent legal efforts against the city of Carson, near LAX, led to a landmark 2015 State Supreme Court decision against him.”

He did officially claim to have a net worth of around $100 million, although most estimates place it much higher. He has refused to disclose the source of his wealth, but his profile as one of the most active Los Angeles socialites has led to plenty of speculation over the years.

To the average public, Goldstein’s entire life is about the NBA, given the lengths he goes to attend games despite now being 86 years old. He was personally commended by the late NBA Commissioner David Stern as a superfan whom the league loves. This also explains Goldstein’s premium access to courtside seats, no matter the market in which the game is taking place. He’s willing to spend his fortune watching NBA games, and the league is happy to let him do it.

It won’t be surprising if Goldstein is sitting courtside on Saturday night at the Paycom Center when the OKC Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByIshaan Bhattacharya
Follow:
Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
Previous Article May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images 5 Reasons The Spurs Are Ready To Shock The Thunder In Game 7
Next Article Oct 28, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring a basket in the 3rd quarter as New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) looks on at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Giannis Antetokounmpo Picks New York Knicks To Win 2026 NBA Finals
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like