Kenny Smith On Why Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: ‘He Turned Every Weakness Into A Strength By The Time He Retired’

Former NBA and NCAA Champion Kenny Smith spoke about why college teammate Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player ever by explaining how his hard work made him unbeatable.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Kenny Smith On Why Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: 'He Turned Every Weakness Into A Strength By The Time He Retired'
Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan is still widely considered the greatest player of all time. While many accept LeBron James‘ case for GOAT as well, most basketball purists stick with Jordan because of how he dominated his era single-handedly compared to LeBron’s four championships over 24 seasons.

Most players from the 1980s and 1990s who played alongside Jordan readily admit that he’s the greatest player of all time, including his former college teammate Kenny Smith. Smith and Jordan played together in 1983 with the UNC Tar Heels, with Smith joining the NBA on the Sacramento Kings with the seventh pick in the 1987 NBA Draft, three years after the Chicago Bulls selected Jordan at No. 3.

Even though Smith competed against Jordan for years, he recently appeared on The Pivot Podcast and explained why Jordan is the GOAT in his eyes. He highlighted how Jordan’s work ethic helped him turn his weaknesses into strengths, while reflecting on how much he enjoyed having a personality like Jordan’s in the locker room.

“Michael is, if you look at him from day one to day last, and this is what makes him the greatest player in the world. He’s the only player who came into the league where his weaknesses were his strengths by the time he left. Most guys come in with strengths they get better at. His ball handling was good, but then it became great. His shot was inconsistent, and then it became indefensible. He’s the only player in the world I look at like that. His post-game, there were no flaws. I didn’t know he’d become that guy. I knew he was a hard worker.”

“We used to have a thing where we had so many pros at that time in the league, so the pros would be on one end and the college guys would be on the other, and we’d play against the pros. The first game would always be college vs. pros. We’re playing, and we win. I’m going to get water, and I turn around, Michael is in the middle of the court with his hands on his shorts. I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘I’m letting these mother—– know that I’m never leaving this court.'”

Smith openly admitted that he loved being around Jordan so much that he was actively resentful of the opportunity Scottie Pippen received as his teammate for six years after the pair got together.

“That’s why I love being around him. I’m a shit-talker. But he did it, and he had some things to do with it. I just enjoyed being in that environment. When people saw the last dance and were like, ‘Oh, he’s hard,’ I was like, ‘That’s what I loved about him!’ I love the fact that it was all day. All day we’re going back and forth. I love that part. That’s the way I grew up. That’s the way the coaches talked to me. For my first six years in the league, I was so jealous of Scottie Pippen.”

Smith averaged 12.8 points and 5.5 assists over his 10 seasons from 1987 to 1997, winning two championships with the Houston Rockets. He never beat Jordan for the title, as Jordan retired in 1994 and got eliminated by the Orlando Magic in 1995.

Scottie Pippen averaged 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over his 13-year tenure on the Bulls, so the franchise was definitely better off with Pippen instead of Smith next to Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals over his career, establishing himself as the greatest of all time when he retired. His six NBA Championships, six Finals MVPs, 10 scoring titles, five regular-season MVPs, and one Defensive Player of the Year award prove that. The weaknesses Smith referred to as his ball-handling and inefficiency, stopped being a problem within a few seasons of Jordan entering the NBA.

Smith had a glittering NBA career himself as well, but he lived through the Jordan era and will always show deference to the man who dominated the NBA for almost his entire professional career.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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