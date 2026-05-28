5 Reasons Why The Spurs’ Season Is Still Alive After Blowing Out Thunder In Game 6

The San Antonio Spurs have kept their season alive with a 118-91 Game 6 win over the OKC Thunder to force a win-or-go-home Game 7 between the teams to decide who wins the Western Conference Finals and faces the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

The Spurs relied on big performances in the first and third quarters of the game to open up a lead big enough that the Thunder couldn’t find a way to crawl back into the game. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 28 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks, while Dylan Harper had his first great game of the series with 18 points, six rebounds, and four steals off the bench.

Despite Jalen Williams returning to the court, the Thunder had no offensive firepower in this loss, with two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring just 15 points (6-18 FG). Nobody else stepped up, as Gilgeous-Alexander still ended the game as OKC’s highest scorer, highlighting a major issue for the team headed into a potentially season-ending Game 7.

Let’s analyze the five reasons why the Spurs managed to force Game 7 in this series after picking up a decisive win in Thursday’s Game 6.

1. Shooting Efficiency Continues Deciding Results

The biggest reason for the Thunder’s loss was their inability to shoot the ball tonight. They went 35-94 (37.2 FG%) from the field and 10-40 (25.0 3P%) from three, while the Spurs went 41-88 (46.6 FG%) from the field and 15-41 (36.6 3P%) from outside. This difference was stark enough to ensure the Spurs won this clash with a comfortable margin at the end.

Game 5 was ultimately decided because the Thunder shot 48.2% from the field, 43.8% from three, while the Spurs managed just 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from three, so it seems the results are swinging based on whichever team finds a way to have a more efficient game than the other.

The Spurs did win Game 1 despite the Thunder having a competent shooting night, so they’ll have reason to be optimistic heading into Game 7.

2. No Offensive Support For OKC

This was the second-worst offensive performance by the Thunder in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, with the worst coming earlier this week in Game 4 against the Spurs. Both these dreadful offensive performances have come at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center, so they have an apparent weakness at the Spurs’ home arena. Thankfully, Game 7 will be at their home court in Paycom Center.

While the Thunder had five players score in double-digits, there just wasn’t any flow or consistency to their offense against a hungry Spurs squad. With the referee whistles not falling the way Shai is accustomed to (3 FTA), his continued poor shooting this series drowned the team in this game, with nobody else stepping up to share the burden.

3. Third Quarter Brilliance

What the Spurs pulled off in the third quarter was arguably the best quarter of basketball any team has played in the postseason, alongside the Knicks in the fourth quarter of Game 1 against the Cavaliers. The Spurs won the third quarter 32-13, ending the quarter with a 24-2 run, which completely sapped any chances of a Thunder fourth-quarter comeback. That run forced both teams to rest the starters as it was a game-ending run in San Antonio’s favor.

There was no individual standout, with the likes of Stephon Castle (9 PTS), Dylan Harper (6 PTS), and more stepping up with well-rounded performances, which made a difference on both ends of the court. The only Spurs player to struggle over this quarter was Wembanyama, who went 0-3 on field goal attempts. But his defensive presence, coupled with the production around him, ensured the Spurs completely outclassed a headless Thunder squad in the quarter.

4. Statistical Dominance By San Antonio

The Spurs completely outclassed the Thunder in Game 6. San Antonio won the battles for rebounding (52-42), assists (30-22), blocks (7-3), points-off-turnovers (15-11), and points-in-paint (44-38). These crucial swing stats also made a huge difference alongside the aforementioned shooting disparity in the contest.

The fact that the Spurs won a game where has six fewer field goal attempts is pretty remarkable given their overall success across metrics in Game 6. They did lose key battles such as offensive rebounding (12-11) and second-chance points (18-14), but it couldn’t have mattered when the Spurs had so many other advantages going for them.

5. Free Throws Went In Spurs’ Favor

Much has been made about the officiating in this series, with fans heavily criticizing the referees for siding with the Thunder for most of the series, with some inexplicable calls going in their favor. However, the Thunder can rightly feel hard done by the officiating in Game 6, as the team shot a total of 12 free throws compared to San Antonio’s 25.

The Thunder do play with a level of physicality few teams can rival on defense, but the referees have pretty consistently given free throws to the Spurs, who have shot 168 free throws in the series compared to OKC’s 144. However, this also highlights how important free throws are to OKC’s offense, as a night with 12 total free throws led to everyone, including their star player, having one of their worst performances of the postseason.

Hopefully, we can avoid all referee drama in Game 7, as this series has been too good through the first six games to leave in the hands of the officiating.