Chicago Bulls Interested in Acquiring Suns’ Starting Center

The Chicago Bulls will enter the 2026 offseason with some big plans. Having made some significant changes to their front office, the Bulls will continue with overhauling their entire personnel. Considering that the roster will also change as the franchise undergoes a rebuild, the Bulls could be worth keeping an eye on this summer.

Chicago has been positioned as an exciting destination for free agents this offseason. On that note, NBA insider Jake Weinbach revealed that the Phoenix Suns‘ starting center, Mark Williams, could be on the Bulls’ radar.

“The Bulls are among the teams that should register interest in restricted free agent Mark Williams this offseason. Chicago projects to have the most cap space with a glaring need for a starting-level rim protector this summer. The 24-year-old center would be an ideal fit,” Weinbach tweeted.

As Weinbach noted, the Chicago Bulls are expected to have the most available cap space of any NBA team going into the offseason ($72.0 million). While pairing this with their need to find a legitimate replacement for Nikola Vucevic, who was traded to the Boston Celtics ahead of the February trade deadline, the Bulls’ interest in Mark Williams seems genuine.

Williams, who was acquired by the Phoenix Suns on draft night last year, proved himself as a starter-quality big man this season. In 60 appearances for Phoenix, he averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game on 64.4% shooting from the field.

As a young, athletic big man with rim-protection upside, he is the ideal candidate to fill the vacancy in Chicago’s starting lineup, especially next to a playmaker like Josh Giddey. Still, considering that many teams may be interested in adding him as a rotational piece, Chicago may need to be wise in their approach.

How Can The Bulls Acquire Mark Williams?

For the Bulls, there are two paths to acquiring Mark Williams this offseason.

The simplest option of the two involves a direct signing this summer. By virtue of being a free agent, teams have a clear line to approach Williams and persuade him to join their team. This could prove worthwhile for the Bulls, primarily because of their ample cap flexibility.

Still, this route also has some obstacles.

The Suns picked up a $6.3 million team option on Williams’ contract last year, effectively making him a restricted free agent this year. Realistically, the Suns will extend a qualifying offer (roughly $9.6 million) to Williams, which he can choose not to sign. However, if another team extends an offer, the Suns still reserve the right to match it.

Currently, Williams is expected to garner a contract worth $15-$20 million annually on the open market. Given the Suns’ financial issues, it would be unlikely for them to match such an offer. Hence, should Chicago choose to invest in the center, it would have to swing big.

Alternatively, the Suns could also engage in trade discussions with the Bulls for Mark Williams.

For the most part, the Suns seem willing enough to part with Williams. Barring the injury concerns that have plagued him since early in his career and the Suns’ existing cap concerns, Phoenix may also shift its attention toward developing Khaman Maluach. Thus, bringing in a backup center to replace Maluach off the bench may prove more worthwhile.

By facilitating a sign-and-trade deal, Phoenix could send Williams to Chicago for a package consisting of Zach Collins (sign-and-trade), Isaac Okoro, and a first-round pick.

While this may be too rich for Chicago, considering the value Williams could bring to their frontcourt, especially as their starting big man, the Bulls may be inclined to pull the trigger on such a deal.

Although prying him away from the Suns may be challenging, pursuing Mark Williams could be a worthwhile endeavor for the Bulls. With Chicago aiming to rejuvenate its franchise, making some key signings at this stage seems appropriate.