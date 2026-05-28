Chris Haynes Explains Why Victor Wembanyama Was Not Fined For Skipping Media Availability After Game 5

The San Antonio Spurs suffered a tough 127-114 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. While many Spurs players could be blamed for the team’s underwhelming output, Victor Wembanyama (20 PTS, 6 REB, 4-15 FG, 0-5 3PT FG) may have been the biggest culprit.

Victor Wembanyama’s disappointment was evident, as the Spurs’ big man refused to speak with the media after the game. While this would typically incur a fine, as players are required to appear for press conferences, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed why Wembanyama may have been let off easy.

“I was told that the league contacted Wemby and gave him a warning and that moving forward they would have to [do something],” Haynes revealed. “They get fined marginally for skipping out on media. But the reason he was not penalized for skipping media after last night’s game was that he was voted by the Pro Basketball Writers Association for being one of the most accommodating players to the media.”

“He comes, speaks, he’s forthcoming. So, they felt like the situation that it is, a tough game, what’s at stake. This is a one-time situation where he did this. So, they let him off the hook this time.”

At only 22, Wembanyama finds himself playing on one of the biggest stages in basketball. Given the stress that comes with being under the spotlight at all times, not wanting to answer probing questions after a loss seems reasonable.

Considering that he has developed a reputation as a positive media presence, it would appear his approachable and personable nature paid off for him in this case. Still, Haynes concluded by noting that Victor Wembanyama would be fined if such an incident occurred again, which seems fair.

Victor Wembanyama Slammed For Skipping Media Availability

Although the NBA let Victor Wembanyama off the hook this time around, the media weren’t necessarily too accommodating for the Spurs’ big man’s unwillingness to answer their questions.

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard criticized the 22-year-old for avoiding the press after Game 5 on “First Things First,” stating:

“It’s not good. He is the face of the league… Somebody needs to sit him down and say: ‘You are the face of the league and it’s part of the job’… It’s tough, but after tough losses, after great wins, whatever it is, you have to go and answer the questions in front of the media… It’s a tough part of the job, but you have to do it.”

Broussard made a keen observation about the challenges in explaining the importance of media availability to Victor Wembanyama laying with the Spurs’ organization itself. Considering that Gregg Popovich established the culture in San Antonio, appearing in front of the media would not be a priority.

Similarly, ESPN’s Michael C. Wright wasn’t too happy with Wembanyama’s decision to skip media availability, as he shared:

“I asked Spurs PR, ‘Hey, are you guys about to take him [Wemby] to the podium?’ And they’re like ‘No media tonight.’ I’m like, ‘What? No media? Alright, well, how am I supposed to explain this?’… And they’re sort of like ‘Just say he was unavailable for the media.'”

“Bro, you can’t do this. I mean, you talk about wanting to be the greatest player that ever lived. You want all the championships, you want all the accolades. Well, talking to the media when you had a rough night, that’s a part of it.”

While both Broussard and Wright make valid points about the importance of speaking with the media, it seems rather unreasonable to make such demands given the gravity of the situation. Given the kind of pressure Victor Wembanyama is facing in this series, after a gut-wrenching loss like Game 5, it is easy to understand his frustration.

Regardless, one can only hope Wembanyama recovers from the disappointment of the previous game soon enough. With Game 6 emerging as a do-or-die situation for the Spurs, San Antonio will need their best player in top condition if they hope to keep their title aspirations alive.