Resurfaced Clip Shows Stephen A. Smith Calling Out Knicks Over Jalen Brunson Pursuit

After sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, the New York Knicks are finally heading back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. With Jalen Brunson leading the way, the superstar is carving out a legacy for himself as one of the greatest players to ever don a Knicks jersey.

Jalen Brunson has already been dubbed “The King of New York” by several fans. While the title seems apt in light of his performances, this wasn’t always the case. When Brunson first came to New York, many fans were skeptical about the guard. On that note, a resurfaced video revealed how ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith truly felt about his Knicks pursuing him.

The clip featured Smith’s reaction to the news that New York was going all-in on Jalen Brunson in free agency after the 2022 NBA Draft. While noting the Knicks’ draft moves at the time, which involved trading the 11th pick to clear cap space, he commented:

“My New York Knicks came away with nothing. Nothing at all. Trading their first-round pick away. And for what? To go all in on clearing cap space in hopes of signing Jalen Brunson. Look, I mean, Jalen Brunson is a nice player. I hope the brother comes; I hope he gets paid. But the Knicks are acting like he’s KD…”

In the clip, Smith highlights how the Knicks hired Rick Brunson as an assistant coach to lure Brunson over, referring to this tactic as an NCAA plot. He continued by disparaging the Knicks’ performance, emphasizing that he was five years old the last time New York won the title (1973). The video then cut to a different clip, where he ranted:

“Jalen Brunson isn’t the answer!… Are you creating this cap space to get Jalen Brunson? Is he KD?! Is he Kawhi Leonard?! Jalen Brunson’s a damn good player; I’d be happy to have him. But all of this stuff you’re going to do because you’re selling New York on Jalen Brunson? That’s what you’re doing.”

For the most part, Stephen A. Smith never criticized Brunson as a player in these clips, showing nothing but love for his ability and talent. What he did scrutinize, however, was the manner in which New York approached his signing and the fact that they were willing to bet their future on a relatively lesser-known player at the time.

To that point, many people had doubts about Brunson’s addition. In 2022, the guard signed a four-year, $104 million contract. At the time, many were skeptical about this, as he had averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game during the 2021-22 season with the Dallas Mavericks.

But Brunson hit the ground running immediately after joining, helping New York end the 2022-23 season with a 47-35 record and make it past the first round of the playoffs. Brunson averaged 24.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game that season. Still, figures like Becky Hammon still had doubts about what he could achieve as the Knicks’ best player.

Since then, Brunson has seen a steady rise to superstardom, emerging as a perennial All-Star in just his second season with the Knicks. Now that Jalen Brunson has led the Knicks all the way to the NBA Finals, Stephen A. Smith also holds a different opinion of the guard, as he stated:

“If Jalen Brunson brings you a title for the first time in over three decades, I’m sorry. I’m looking at Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier; I know he’s that dude, but he’s got four dudes who were on the 75th NBA Anniversary Team. That’s who he was playing with. Who’s Brunson playing with?… If he delivers the chip, it is under far more adverse conditions than what the New York Knicks had to deal with. He definitely goes on top of the list. No. 1.”

It certainly would be difficult to dispute Stephen A. Smith’s point if Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks were to win the title. Considering they would face either the reigning champions, the Thunder, or the up-and-coming Spurs, however, the odds are certainly against them.

Still, Brunson and the Knicks have looked special this time around. Now, with New York waiting for their NBA Finals matchup to be decided, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Jalen Brunson to see whether he can deliver a title to the city after 53 years.