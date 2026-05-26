NBA World Erupts As Knicks Reach NBA Finals After 27 Years

NBA world reacts to the New York Knicks reaching the Finals for the first time since 1999.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
6 Min Read
May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA;New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks on after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA;New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks on after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have completed a 4-0 sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals with a dominant 130-93 win on the road to head to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years (since 1999).

Jalen Brunson was unanimously awarded the Larry Bird Trophy as the Conference Finals MVP for leading the team selflessly from the front. He had 15 points, five assists, and two rebounds in Game 4, but he ended the series averaging 25.5 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The NBA world was delighted to see what they witnessed from the Knicks: pure domination from the first tipoff. Celebrities and legends were just as happy as the Knicks fans watching the game in the crowd, at Madison Square Garden, or even at home. They all celebrated this momentous occasion in different ways.

Patrick Ewing and Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier, the Knicks’ legends, were present in the building when their former team guaranteed a spot in the NBA Finals. They celebrated with the players, and Frazier also presented Brunson with the Larry Bird Trophy.

“It’s been a long time. Carrying on the tradition, passing it down to Jalen. He’s the guy now who has to carry it. You’ve got to capitalize when you get there, so we’re gonna stay on him,” Frazier said.

The NBA legend Magic Johnson also took to social media and expressed his opinion on the Knicks’ win.

“I want to congratulate New York Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown, superstar Jalen Brunson, star Karl Anthony Towns, and the entire Knicks organization for advancing to the NBA Finals after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers!” wrote Johnson.

Timothee Chalamet was in attendance for Game 4 with Kylie Jenner and celebrated even with players on the floor after the final buzzer. Tracy Morgan, who also attended the game, broke down in tears as his favorite team is four wins away from being the NBA champions.

 

Stephen A. Smith also posted a video on social media showing how long he has waited for this moment.

 

Even the mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, had a hilarious reaction to the win as he tagged the sanitation department in a post on X.

“I’d like to report a sweep,” he wrote.

The New York Police Department had placed several officers outside Madison Square Garden to contain any acts of public nuisance from the Knicks’ fans, who were expected to cause chaos.

 

But that did not stop the Knicks’ fans from taking over the streets even in Cleveland. Fans all over the country were elated at the dominant 11-game winning streak that their team was having in the playoffs (including two sweeps) to reach the NBA Finals. A fan was even arrested in New York for climbing up on a traffic signal.

 

Several videos on social media showed the scenes from the streets of New York, and the commotion kept escalating. People were climbing on top of Subway signs and brooming them to depict that they swept the Cavaliers.

 

They also jumped onto advertisement boards only to jump back into the crowd with no protection. This is how much the Knicks’ fans love their team.

 

New York’s celebrations will possibly not end until they find out which of the two teams, the Spurs or the Thunder, they will face in the NBA Finals. The Knicks will be fairly confident to go up against the Spurs, since they beat them in the NBA Cup Final, but a seven-game series is a different challenge altogether.

 

But if the Knicks face the Thunder, then they will have a lot less confidence since they lost the regular season series 0-2 to the defending champions. Hence, the Knicks fans will now hope that the Spurs pull off a miracle and reach the NBA Finals. Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be an away game for New York, scheduled on Wednesday, June 3.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) stands on the court before game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images NBA Legends And Media Blast The Cavaliers After Eastern Conference Finals Sweep
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