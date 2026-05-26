NBA World Erupts As Knicks Reach NBA Finals After 27 Years

The New York Knicks have completed a 4-0 sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals with a dominant 130-93 win on the road to head to the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years (since 1999).

Jalen Brunson was unanimously awarded the Larry Bird Trophy as the Conference Finals MVP for leading the team selflessly from the front. He had 15 points, five assists, and two rebounds in Game 4, but he ended the series averaging 25.5 points, 7.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The NBA world was delighted to see what they witnessed from the Knicks: pure domination from the first tipoff. Celebrities and legends were just as happy as the Knicks fans watching the game in the crowd, at Madison Square Garden, or even at home. They all celebrated this momentous occasion in different ways.

Patrick Ewing and Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier, the Knicks’ legends, were present in the building when their former team guaranteed a spot in the NBA Finals. They celebrated with the players, and Frazier also presented Brunson with the Larry Bird Trophy.

“It’s been a long time. Carrying on the tradition, passing it down to Jalen. He’s the guy now who has to carry it. You’ve got to capitalize when you get there, so we’re gonna stay on him,” Frazier said.

The NBA legend Magic Johnson also took to social media and expressed his opinion on the Knicks’ win.

“I want to congratulate New York Knicks Head Coach Mike Brown, superstar Jalen Brunson, star Karl Anthony Towns, and the entire Knicks organization for advancing to the NBA Finals after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers!” wrote Johnson.

Timothee Chalamet was in attendance for Game 4 with Kylie Jenner and celebrated even with players on the floor after the final buzzer. Tracy Morgan, who also attended the game, broke down in tears as his favorite team is four wins away from being the NBA champions.

THE CELEBS CAN’T BELIEVE IT 🥹 TRACY MORGAN IN TEARS SEEING HIS BELOVED KNICKS REACH THE FINALS ♥️ pic.twitter.com/79tOq9yrtI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 26, 2026

Stephen A. Smith also posted a video on social media showing how long he has waited for this moment.

We Going to the Finals! We going to the Finals!!! pic.twitter.com/S1zleqq7tk — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 26, 2026

Even the mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, had a hilarious reaction to the win as he tagged the sanitation department in a post on X.

“I’d like to report a sweep,” he wrote.

The New York Police Department had placed several officers outside Madison Square Garden to contain any acts of public nuisance from the Knicks’ fans, who were expected to cause chaos.

NYPD preparing for Armageddon once the Knicks win 😭 pic.twitter.com/DFBmNYxckR — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) May 26, 2026

But that did not stop the Knicks’ fans from taking over the streets even in Cleveland. Fans all over the country were elated at the dominant 11-game winning streak that their team was having in the playoffs (including two sweeps) to reach the NBA Finals. A fan was even arrested in New York for climbing up on a traffic signal.

FOLKS ARE GETTING ARRESTED 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zAVOC7aR3A — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 26, 2026

Several videos on social media showed the scenes from the streets of New York, and the commotion kept escalating. People were climbing on top of Subway signs and brooming them to depict that they swept the Cavaliers.

SUBWAY STIPS ARE COMING DOWN pic.twitter.com/aRyPbcXKKu — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) May 26, 2026

They also jumped onto advertisement boards only to jump back into the crowd with no protection. This is how much the Knicks’ fans love their team.

Although I’m a spurs, & Nets fan; seeing my city win AND THAT article body shaming Jalen Brunson was enough Cheers to the Knicks go New York go New York go. New York is the main character ALWAYS pic.twitter.com/CTc8LCu5BN — Lia Monè (@AMB0915) May 26, 2026

New York’s celebrations will possibly not end until they find out which of the two teams, the Spurs or the Thunder, they will face in the NBA Finals. The Knicks will be fairly confident to go up against the Spurs, since they beat them in the NBA Cup Final, but a seven-game series is a different challenge altogether.

New York citizens seen sweeping the streets. Chaos. (@TickPick) pic.twitter.com/uCRicCl0wC — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 26, 2026

But if the Knicks face the Thunder, then they will have a lot less confidence since they lost the regular season series 0-2 to the defending champions. Hence, the Knicks fans will now hope that the Spurs pull off a miracle and reach the NBA Finals. Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be an away game for New York, scheduled on Wednesday, June 3.