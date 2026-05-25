Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Likes The Idea Of Joining The Heat Or Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks continues to look more uncertain by the week, and now two Eastern Conference rivals are reportedly emerging as the destinations that intrigue him the most.

According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, Giannis reportedly likes the idea of joining either the Miami Heat or the Boston Celtics.

“I’ve heard something similar from a few different teams since the Chicago draft combine: Miami and Boston are increasingly perceived to be the potential trade destinations that currently, underline currently, most intrigue Milwaukee’s Antetokounmpo.”

That update only adds more fuel to what is becoming the biggest NBA storyline of the offseason.

The Heat have already been viewed as one of the frontrunners for Giannis for months now. Reports suggest Miami has already submitted a major trade offer involving Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, young assets, and multiple first-round picks. The franchise is desperate to return to contention after falling apart following the departure of Jimmy Butler.

Miami finished just 43-39 this past season and failed to escape the Play-In Tournament. They have not looked close to a championship-level team since their 2023 Finals run. Adding Giannis next to Bam Adebayo would instantly give the Heat one of the most dangerous defensive frontcourts in basketball.

Giannis himself has also fueled speculation. Recent reports claimed he has been searching for property in Miami, while several of his recent public comments have only intensified rumors surrounding a possible move to South Beach.

Still, not everyone believes Miami’s package is enough. Bill Simmons recently argued the Heat’s rumored offer might be too much for Giannis’ value, even with his injury concerns starting to grow.

Despite missing significant time last season, Giannis still produced elite numbers. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. Even in an injury-hit season, he remained one of the most dominant players in the league whenever healthy.

Then there is Boston.

The Celtics have quietly lingered around Giannis rumors for a while, but recent reporting suggests the possibility is becoming more serious internally. After another disappointing playoff exit in 2026, Boston could eventually face difficult decisions involving Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

There has already been speculation surrounding whether one of the two stars could be included in a blockbuster Giannis package. Some league insiders even believe Brown would be the centerpiece if talks ever became serious.

Giannis also recently praised Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla publicly, which immediately sparked more speculation online about a potential fit in Boston.

From a basketball standpoint, the Celtics make terrifying sense. Giannis paired with either Tatum or Brown would instantly create another championship favorite in the Eastern Conference. Boston already has elite defense, spacing, and playoff experience. Adding Giannis would push them into another tier entirely.

Right now, nothing is official.

But with the Bucks expected to seriously evaluate Giannis’ future soon, the Heat and Celtics increasingly appear to be two teams worth watching very closely.