Bill Simmons Doubts Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Worth Heat’s Massive Trade Offer

Bill Simmons believes Miami’s rumored Giannis trade package already feels excessive.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Jan 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball down the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Bill Simmons believes the rumored Miami Heat trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo might already be too much, especially considering the superstar’s recent injury history and uncertain long-term future.

Speaking on his podcast, Simmons reacted to reports from insider Gery Woelfel that Miami recently offered a massive package to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis. According to the report, the offer included Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and two future first-round picks.

Simmons admitted he was surprised by how much Miami was reportedly willing to give up.

“So there was a rumor today about the Miami Heat offering Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, the 13th pick, and two future firsts for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Isn’t that pretty decent value, especially with the new lottery rules and Giannis’ injury history? Couldn’t the Heat end up in the 4 to 10 range? I feel like first-round picks are a little more valuable now. Honestly, I felt the same way.”

“I thought that was a lot. You’re talking about Giannis maybe having two really great years left, maybe three. I’ve done a million podcast segments about this. I just don’t know who else is desperate enough to trade for him. It feels like the Heat are the main team. Maybe the Minnesota Timberwolves too.”

“But I’m not getting the same kind of picks from Minnesota because they’ve already traded a lot of them. There would probably have to be a third team involved. Jaden McDaniels probably has to be in that trade, and then that changes the calculus for why the Timberwolves would even do it.”

“So I don’t know if the Milwaukee Bucks are really getting a better deal than that. That’s one of those offers where I’d probably say, do you want to call this in? Can I get a pick swap, and we’re good? Give me a 2031 swap and let’s call it in.”

The concern mainly centers around Giannis’ growing injury history. The two-time MVP averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists this season while shooting 62.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. But he played only 36 games after dealing with multiple knee and ankle issues again.

Simmons has repeatedly expressed concern about committing massive long-term money and assets to aging superstars with injury concerns. Earlier this year, he even compared Giannis’ durability concerns to Joel Embiid.

That is where Miami’s rumored offer becomes fascinating. Simmons questioned whether the Bucks would realistically receive a dramatically better offer elsewhere.

In recent weeks, Giannis fueled Miami speculation after reports surfaced about a possible house hunt in South Florida. Multiple insiders have also connected the Heat heavily to the Bucks superstar following Milwaukee’s disastrous 32-50 season and failure to even reach the playoffs.

For Miami, the desperation makes sense. The Heat finished just 43-39 this season before getting eliminated in the Play-In Tournament. Since their 2023 Finals run, they have failed to establish themselves as true contenders again.

And if Simmons is right, Miami’s current offer might already be close to the best realistic package Milwaukee will see.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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