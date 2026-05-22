5 DeMar DeRozan Trades The Sacramento Kings Should Explore This Offseason

The Sacramento Kings are looking like one of the rosters in the worst shape for the present and for the future. They have a cluttered roster with expensive veterans such as Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, and DeMar DeRozan, with the team clearly needing a reset after this core went 22-60 in the 2025-26 NBA season. They shut down their expensive veterans to tank, but the team clearly didn’t look like they could contend before that.

The Kings fell to No. 7 in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, so it doesn’t look like their franchise savior is coming in during this draft. However, that is still a high-value pick for a franchise that can hit the reset button and start building for the future. To ensure that happens, they will have to trade their veteran core for a fresh start.

We’ve already examined what potential trade offers to move off Sabonis would look like, but now let’s look at DeRozan. He averaged 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists last season, and is heading into the 2026-27 season on an expiring $25,740,000 contract.

Instead of spending another season on either a rebuilding or tanking Kings squad, it might be best for both player and franchise to find a summer trade that sends the 36-year-old to a competitive team. Let’s take a look at five potential destinations for the veteran forward.

5. Miami Heat’s Consolation Prize

Miami Heat Receive: DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings Receive: Nikola Jovic, Myron Gardner, 2030 Protected First-Round Pick (MIA)

The Miami Heat are expected to have a major offseason, with the team already linked to top stars around the NBA like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Heat fans are familiar with hearing their team in contention for a top-tier star all summer, just for the star to go elsewhere, so the Heat should have alternate plans in place if they don’t land the home-run superstar that many expect they will. Acquiring DeRozan might be the right short-term move to help the franchise at least be competitive next season.

DeRozan would add a strong scoring punch to the Heat’s unimaginative offense, with the veteran forward also excelling as a secondary playmaker. With Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo next to him, DeRozan would make the star trio a genuine three-level threat with Adebayo’s paint proficiency and Herro’s outside shooting. This allows the team to be lethal from all spots on the court, while adding a valuable $25.5 million expiring contract to open up space for what’s expected to be an exciting 2027 offseason.

The Kings receive Nikola Jovic ($16,200,000), a 22-year-old big man who fell out of the Heat’s rotation last season. The team gave him a long-term extension due to him being a high-potential prospect, but it’s hard to see the Heat developing him while trying to win-now. The Kings will have the space to develop Jovic, and if he develops well, he might be an underrated acquisition that could help the Kings one day make a Playoff push once again.

Myron Gardner ($2,584,539) would be a rotational throw-in to match salaries. The first-round pick in this deal should be protected through the top-10 to ensure the Heat don’t wind up grossly overpaying for DeRozan, especially with his ability to perform in the Playoffs a major question.

4. The Raptors Bring Home A Former Franchise Icon

Toronto Raptors Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Dylan Cardwell

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jakob Poeltl, 2029 First-Round Pick (TOR)

DeRozan spent nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, helping the franchise become a relevant contender in the Eastern Conference before being traded for Kawhi Leonard, who helped the Raptors win a championship. DeRozan’s tenure in Toronto ended on a sour note, but this offseason could give the Raptors a chance at making amends by reacquiring DeRozan to be a key piece on their new-look contending squad.

Jakob Poeltl ($19,500,000) is considered to be one of the worst contracts in the NBA, and the Raptors could get rid of him and acquire DeRozan by offering the Kings an unprotected first-round pick. Poeltl averaged 10.7 points and 7.0 rebounds last season, and could be an interesting option for the Kings on their roster if they also move off Sabonis when they’re dismantling their team. Poeltl would be a good veteran to have around Maxime Raynaud, and could have trade value to a contender if he shows he can stay healthy.

Dylan Cardwell ($2,150,917) will have to move to the Raptors in this deal for salary reasons, averaging 5.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks as a rookie last season. Since the Raptors will likely promote Collin Murray-Boyles to starting center with Poeltl gone, Cardwell can fit into the rotation. DeRozan can be a high-volume scoring sixth man behind RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, and Scottie Barnes. Given how Toronto’s offense ground to a halt in the postseason, DeRozan’s presence can give them a valuable bench boost.

3. Rockets Add A Scoring Punch

Houston Rockets Receive: DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings Receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela, Josh Okogie, 2027 Second-Round Pick (POR), 2029 Second-Round Pick (SAC), 2031 Second-Round Pick (HOU)

The Houston Rockets had an unceremonious first-round exit at the hands of the LA Lakers, incapable of breaking their defense down despite them being without Luka Doncic for the entire series and Austin Reaves for four games. The Rockets don’t have the offensive firepower required to compete at a high-level, with Kevin Durant’s presence not being a big enough fix. Adding DeRozan to their bench wing unit might be the x-factor that sets them apart from their rivals in the West.

The Rockets move off three rotational players who had underwhelming seasons. Dorian Finney-Smith ($13,335,000) averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in a disappointing year, while Clint Capela ($7,035,000) averaged 3.8 points and 4.6 rebounds, but proved to be unplayable in the postseason. Josh Okogie will need to be sign-and-traded for more than $2 million to make this trade work, averaging 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds last season.

The Kings could flip these players for additional value, but the main assets are the multiple second-round picks. They haven’t had an unmovable contract dumped on them, so three potentially valuable player trade assets with three second-round picks is more than enough for a productive 36-year-old in the final year of his contract.

DeRozan’s abilities as a secondary playmaker might be needed most in Houston, while his isolation scoring touch can ensure the team doesn’t go through the dry scoring spells they were prone to last season. They did add Durant to address these issues last season, but it’s clear they need a fearless scorer to not show the same restraint that Durant tends to do.

2. A Revival In Denver

Denver Nuggets Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Dylan Cardwell

Sacramento Kings Receive: Cameron Johnson, Zeke Nnaji

The Denver Nuggets had a surprising first-round exit from the 2026 NBA Playoffs, failing to eliminate a shorthanded and lower-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. This loss should make it clear to the franchise that they need to make major changes, especially when it comes to supplementing Nikola Jokic with players who can guarantee production alongside them. DeRozan is an option like that, and acquiring him could help them move on from someone who failed to impose his will as their starting small forward.

Cameron Johnson ($23,062,500) was a hyped addition to the Nuggets last season, but averaged just 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in his first season with the team. He disappointed in the postseason as well, leading to questions regarding Denver’s judgment when they traded Michael Porter Jr. for him. Instead of eating Johnson’s long-term contract and accepting subpar production, the Nuggets could move off him while he still has value to land DeRozan.

Zeke Nnaji ($7,466,667) joins this deal as salary-filler while DeRozan and Cardwell head to Denver. DeRozan’s ability to create consistent scoring opportunities will be a huge boost to the franchise. As long as he can find ways to be viable defensively, DeRozan could have the opportunity to enjoy a renaissance on one of the best teams in the NBA.

1. The Pistons Address A Major Flaw

Detroit Pistons Receive: DeMar DeRozan

Sacramento Kings Receive: Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, 2027 Second-Round Pick (DET), 2028 Second-Round Pick (LAC)

The Detroit Pistons ran out of steam in the postseason, overtaxing Cade Cunningham to an incredible degree as the 60-win franchise lost in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The Pistons looked out of sorts throughout the Playoffs, as their paint-heavy offense stood no chance against a team that could scheme against them for seven games. They need to add dynamic scorers instead of being overly reliant on their collection of defense-first wings and bigs.

DeRozan would instantly become the second-option for the Pistons offensively, with this trade structure maintaining all the pieces that made Detroit’s defense as special as it did outside Isaiah Stewart ($15,000,000). He’d be best-used as a sixth man who can keep the team’s scoring pace without Cunningham on the floor, with his abilities as a secondary playmaker allowing him to keep the offense competitive in the few minutes Cade is on the bench.

Stewart averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks last season, and could be a long-term option for the Kings if they move on from Sabonis. Caris LeVert ($14,809,200) averaged 7.4 points last season and would just be an expiring contract that comes off Sacramento’s books next season. Stewart could carry additional trade value, helping the Kings net a better return if they want.