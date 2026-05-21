How The Detroit Pistons Could Acquire Tyler Herro Amid Trade Rumors

After a phenomenal run through the regular season to secure the top spot in the East (60-22), the Detroit Pistons looked like genuine contenders for the NBA title this year. Unfortunately, after a disappointing collapse in the second round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pistons are heading into the offseason with several doubts.

This summer will be a difficult one for Detroit. With players like Jalen Duren due for an extension, the Pistons will have to be judicious with their cap space if they wish to bring in offensive support for Cade Cunningham. Although free-agent signings seem unlikely, NBA insider Jake Fischer recently revealed a name that could be of interest to the franchise.

“Herro is definitely a name I’ve heard connected to them in the past. But I don’t know if there is any current updated interest in Tyler Herro. Plus, Herro’s future is going to be as dependent on what Miami wants to trade him for as opposed to where he’d want to go or a team that has interest in him.”

Detroit’s interest in Miami Heat star Tyler Herro could be intriguing.

The Pistons’ offense, outside of Cade Cunningham, was already lacking. This was exacerbated in the playoffs. While Tobias Harris provided some support, it was evident that he couldn’t fulfill the role of a star-caliber offensive threat.

On paper, Herro possesses all the qualities that could make him a solid fit next to Cunningham in the backcourt. With that in mind, we explore whether pursuing the Heat All-Star is feasible for the Pistons or not.

Proposed Trade Details

Detroit Pistons Receive: Tyler Herro

Miami Heat Receive: Tobias Harris (sign-and-trade), Caris LeVert, 2027 first-round pick

From a financial perspective, this deal seems doable. Next season, Tyler Herro is expected to have a cap hit of $33.0 million. To offset his incoming cap hit, the Pistons could consider several alternatives, but a $15-$17 million deal for Tobias Harris in his new contract, along with Caris LeVert‘s $14.8 million deal, and a first-round draft pick should suffice.

Why Does Either Team Do This Trade?

The merit of this deal for the Detroit Pistons is easy to comprehend. Tyler Herro has established himself as an efficient scorer and a reliable secondary playmaker. While the 2025-26 season was a bit of a down year for the Heat All-Star, as he was riddled with injuries and prolonged absences (49 games missed), Herro still found ways to contribute whenever he was on the court.

In just 33 appearances, Tyler Herro averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range.

Herro’s skill lies not in his shot creation but in his shot-making ability. While he is more than capable of bearing the offensive burden and creating scoring opportunities, the 26-year-old has flourished when placed in off-ball situations, too.

By pairing him with an elite passing guard like Cade Cunningham, the Pistons could boast an elite backcourt duo while subsequently taking some of the scoring pressure off Cunningham’s shoulders.

For the Heat, parting with Tyler Herro would be a difficult choice, especially because of what he means to the fan base. However, given the team’s mediocre performances over the past few years, a roster shake-up seems inevitable.

Heat president Pat Riley has made it abundantly clear that Miami will rebuild around Bam Adebayo. Thus, acquiring draft picks may not be as much of a priority as building roster depth while gaining cap flexibility.

Hence, even though a first-round pick in the 2027 draft would be appealing, the fact that both Harris and LeVert would be arriving on expiring contracts would have even more value.

The combined salaries of Harris and LeVert would help Miami clear up at least $30 million in cap space for free agency. Considering that Andrew Wiggins will also be in the final year of his contract, Miami could see an additional $30 million coming off the books.

With roughly $60 million at their disposal going into the 2027 offseason, the Heat would have ample room to pursue some of the biggest names in free agency. Given that Giannis Antetokounmpo could also be available on the market (if he isn’t traded this offseason), the Heat could finally sign their preferred superstar after years of being linked with him.

Should The Pistons Go After Tyler Herro?

On paper, Tyler Herro possesses all the traits that the Pistons need from a second star. Along with his skill set, which could pair well with Cunningham’s, Herro also possesses the charisma and disposition that could appeal to Pistons fans.

However, there are some concerns with acquiring Herro that are worth addressing, too.

As impressive as Herro is when he is healthy, the star guard has become more prone to injury over the last year. With recurring issues sidelining him from action throughout the campaign, the Pistons must be wary before pulling the trigger on such a move.

Apart from injury, Tyler Herro will also be due for a contract extension at the end of the 2026-27 season. Considering that he was on a four-year, $120 million deal, if he proves himself worthwhile, he will demand a larger extension when the time comes.

Currently, the Pistons already have one player on a supermax deal (Cunningham). Soon, with Duren also set to earn a five-year, $200+ million deal, this number will rise to two.

While acquiring Tyler Herro would undoubtedly improve the roster’s strength, the window to win a title with this core would be small, effectively making it a “championship-or-bust” move. Hence, if the Pistons hope to remain competitive for years to come, this may not be the best move for the franchise.