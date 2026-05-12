Tyler Herro Reportedly Thinks His Time With Miami Heat Is Over

A senior writer suggests Tyler Herro may have played his last game in the Heat's jersey.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) handles the ball against Charlotte Hornets forward Moussa Diabaté (14) during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat’s 2025-26 season ended with elimination in the play-in tournament against the Charlotte Hornets, which marked the end of Tyler Herro’s seventh season in the NBA.

The 27-year-old former All-Star is now on an expiring contract with a $33 million salary owed to him for the 2026-27 season, and reports suggest he could ask to be traded.

According to the Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, the former All-Star should be under the impression right now that his time in Miami is over.

“I think Tyler Herro thinks he has,” said the senior writer on whether Herro has played his last game in the Heat’s uniform. “I think it’s just been too much. It’s been nonstop, it’s been incessant that you can say, ‘Hey, you only showed up in 33 games this season, you have no right in that.'”

“When you hear every single year you’re going to be moved somewhere else, I think it wears on you. I don’t think Tyler Herro can be his best self in Miami. I think he’s been knocked down too many times.”

“Remember, the Heat told Tyler that if they move him, it’ll be for a Hall of Famer? They’re trying to do the same right now. They’re trying to do it for Giannis; they might do it for Durant, I have a feeling it could be for Lauri Markkanen.”

“I think Tyler needs a fresh start, and the Heat need a fresh start, and we can’t be bringing back the same thing and calling it something different,” Winderman concluded on the Hoch, Crowder, and Solano Radio show.

The 27-year-old played in only 33 games this season as he underwent surgery in September 2025 that caused him to miss the beginning of the season. He bounced back in his return from injury and almost averaged similar numbers as his All-Star season to close out the year.

He averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc. But towards the end, it was becoming fairly evident that this is no longer the team that Tyler Herro could fully excel on amid the depth of talented guards like Norman Powell, Davion Mitchell, and the upsurge of Pelle Larsson.

Pat Riley said right after the end of their season that they will be in the market for a whale, like Winderman pointed out. And if they hope to make a compelling offer to any team for a ‘whale’, then it would likely mean that Herro would be included in the package, like he was told.

But since Herro is now on an expiring contract, he has a bit more leverage in terms of commanding where he wants to go. And thus, the anticipation rises that now might be the best time for him to take control of the narrative about his career.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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