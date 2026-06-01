Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Will Reportedly Urge Thunder Front Office To Retain Lu Dort

As the Thunder face a major offseason decision concerning Lu Dort, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to play a major role in ensuring the forward stays.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Jan 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After losing to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder enter the offseason with several pressing questions. With roster concerns emerging as one of their primary issues, OKC may be forced to embrace some changes this summer.

Much of the Thunder’s problems stem from their exorbitant payroll ($250.5 million), which grew considerably as the extensions of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams kicked in. Needless to say, this affects OKC’s chances of retaining key players such as Lu Dort and Isaiah Hartenstein. But ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may have a bigger role to play in these discussions.

While speaking on “NBA Today,” MacMahon noted that Gilgeous-Alexander could be critical in persuading the Thunder front office to bring Dort back next season, stating:

“I was told, though, that Shai was playing a little bit coy there. He will at least remind Sam Presti and the Thunder management just how much he values having Lu Dort as his teammate. Remember, those two are tied for the longest-tenured guys on the roster right now. And, they spend their summers together playing for Team Canada.”

During his postgame interview after Game 7, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about the Thunder’s offseason moves. For the most part, the reigning MVP claimed he would have “zero input” and demonstrated complete and utter faith in Thunder GM Sam Presti, even referring to him as the “greatest GM ever.”

Even though this hands-off approach by the Thunder superstar aligns with his general disposition, given the context, there is good reason to believe MacMahon’s report.

Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort joined the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019-20 season. At the time, Gilgeous-Alexander (traded from LAC) was entering his sophomore season, while Dort was in his rookie season. After spending seven seasons playing together, Dort is one of Shai’s oldest teammates.

From being a perennial lottery team to becoming NBA champions, the two have seen it all. Thus, when acknowledging Lu Dort’s impact on winning, it is far more likely that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will attempt to convince the front office to retain him.

This could be promising for the Thunder, to say the least. Dort has already asserted himself as one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the NBA, earning All-Defensive accolades in the process of doing so last season.

As a physical defender, the Thunder forward plays a critical role in setting the tone for OKC in every matchup. While his value may not be fully represented on the stat sheet, as he averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game during the regular season, his influence is hard to overlook.

Despite these factors, the actual decision to retain Lu Dort ultimately lies with the Thunder front office, and even with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s input, it would be challenging to bring him back.

OKC can choose to pick up the $18.2 million team option on Dort’s contract, locking him in with the team for one more season. This would typically be a no-brainer, but the Thunder’s massive payroll may prevent them from doing so.

For convenience purposes, OKC could consider restructuring the forward’s contract, potentially by signing him to a new, team-friendly deal. However, given the kind of interest he could garner from other teams around the NBA, especially those with more cap flexibility like the Los Angeles Lakers, the Thunder may have a hard time convincing Dort to accept significantly less money.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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