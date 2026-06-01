Victor Wembanyama And Tim Duncan’s First Runs To The NBA Finals Look Very Similar

Victor Wembanyama has already accomplished something few players in NBA history can claim. At just 22 years old, the San Antonio Spurs superstar has led his team to the NBA Finals in his very first playoff appearance. What makes the achievement even more remarkable is how closely his journey mirrors that of the greatest player in franchise history, Tim Duncan.

The similarities between Duncan’s legendary 1999 championship run and Wembanyama’s 2026 postseason campaign are impossible to ignore.

During the 1999 playoffs, Duncan averaged 23.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. He dominated both ends of the floor, carried San Antonio to its first championship, and captured Finals MVP honors.

Fast forward 27 years, and Wembanyama has put together numbers that look almost identical. Through the 2026 playoffs, the French superstar is averaging 23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 3.5 blocks while shooting 51.0% from the field and 37.0% from three-point range.

The statistical resemblance is striking. Both players entered the playoffs at age 22. Both immediately became the focal point of a championship contender. Both controlled games through elite scoring, rebounding, and defense.

The similarities do not stop there.

Duncan’s first championship run began with a first-round victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in four games, beating them 3-1. The Spurs then swept the Los Angeles Lakers, led by a young Shaquille O’Neal, in the second round. After that, San Antonio swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals before defeating the New York Knicks in five games to capture the title.

Wembanyama’s path has followed a remarkably similar script.

The Spurs opened the 2026 playoffs by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in five games. They followed that by eliminating the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games before surviving a grueling seven-game battle against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and his rival Chet Holmgren in the Western Conference Finals.

Now, just like Duncan did in 1999, Wembanyama finds himself preparing to face the Knicks on the NBA’s biggest stage.

The circumstances are obviously different. Duncan played in a slower era built around post play and physical defense. Wembanyama operates in a league built around spacing, three-point shooting, and positionless basketball. Duncan never attempted threes. Wembanyama is shooting 37.0% from deep this postseason.

Yet the impact feels very familiar.

Like Duncan, Wembanyama has transformed the Spurs almost overnight into a championship contender. Like Duncan, he gives San Antonio a defensive anchor capable of changing every possession. Like Duncan, he appears completely unfazed by the pressure of playoff basketball.

What may be most impressive is that Wembanyama’s playoff resume is already historic. He has recorded a 40-point 20-rebound game, three 30-point performances, six 15-rebound outings, four games with at least five blocks, and even set an NBA playoff record with 12 blocks in a single game.

The Spurs spent decades searching for the next franchise cornerstone after Duncan’s retirement. They may have found more than that.

Duncan’s first Finals run ended with a championship and a Finals MVP trophy. Wembanyama now stands four wins away from completing one of the most remarkable parallels in NBA history. If he can lead San Antonio past the Knicks, the comparisons between the two Spurs legends will only grow louder.

For now, the numbers, the path, and the timing all tell the same story. Wembanyama’s first trip to the NBA Finals looks a lot like Duncan’s. And Spurs fans know exactly how that story ended the first time.