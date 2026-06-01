Western Conference Executive: Lu Dort Could Solve Lakers’ Defensive Issues Around Luka Doncic

Contrary to reports about not making too many changes to the roster this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to have their sights on several free agent targets. With specific reference to the player profile outlined for two-way wings, the Lakers may not find a better target than Oklahoma City Thunder forward Lu Dort this summer.

Lu Dort is expected to be one of the more highly sought-after players in the free agency market if the Thunder choose not to pick up his $18.2 million player option this offseason. According to a recent report by Heavy’s Sean Deveney, a Western Conference executive viewed Dort as the ideal offseason target for the Lakers to address the defensive issues surrounding Luka Doncic.

“I think if you’re the Lakers, you want to be front and center on some of those guys. Lu Dort is the guy who could just come in and change your entire perimeter defense,” the executive told Deveney. “He’s a must-have if they can get him. That’s been a problem for them for so long. But if you have Luka (Doncic), you need 3-and-D guys, and he’s on another level.”

Dort has long been viewed as one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the NBA. Although many consider him a dirty player, it is difficult to overlook how impactful he has been for the Thunder.

Although Luka Doncic isn’t the defensive liability he has been advertised to be, he undoubtedly needs more defensive support. While several candidates fit the bill, Dort’s toughness and championship experience clearly make him a favorite.

Lu Dort May Not Return To OKC

Needless to say, Lu Dort remains committed to the franchise, something he highlighted during his end-of-season interview by sharing:

“Obviously, the conversation hasn’t happened yet… But I have a lot of trust in this organization and Sam (Presti). Really grateful for all the stuff he did for me until this point. I want to stay here. This organization and this city have really shaped me as a person and as a player. So, the conversation is going to happen. My main goal is to stay here. This is like a home to me.”

Given how valuable Dort has been for the Thunder, it is difficult to imagine him playing for another team. But considering the kind of cap issues OKC is expected to have this summer, it seems likely that Dort may find himself on the free agent market.

With the contract extensions kicking in for players like Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, the Thunder are expected to field a total payroll of more than $250 million, which is well above the expected salary cap of $165 million. Thus, to reduce the financial burden, OKC may be forced to part with some key players.

For the 2025-26 season, Lu Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.9 steals per game on 38.5% shooting from the field. While this was a slight drop-off from his production last season, Dort remained immensely effective all the same.

Many teams are likely to make a run at signing Lu Dort if he enters free agency, but few benefit from the cap flexibility of the Lakers. With close to $60 million in free cap space, the Purple and Gold are more than capable of offering a player like Dort an enticing contract.

Realistically, the only challenge the Lakers may face in pursuit of the Thunder forward may lie in the players they choose to re-sign this season. With Austin Reaves due for a massive contract extension and LeBron James’ pending decision, the Purple and Gold may only gain a better idea of how much cap space is truly at their disposal once they secure some of their key players.