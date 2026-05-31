Victor Wembanyama Shares Emotional Message About Gregg Popovich After Reaching NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama has accomplished something many NBA legends never managed this early in their careers. At just 22 years old, the San Antonio Spurs superstar has led his team to the NBA Finals in only his third NBA season.

Yet after the Spurs stunned the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, Wembanyama’s first thoughts were not about himself. They were about Gregg Popovich.

Following the victory, Wembanyama delivered an emotional message about the legendary Spurs coach, who stepped away from coaching duties in 2025 following a mild stroke and now serves as the team’s president of basketball operations.

“I can’t answer that question. I don’t know what it means for him. That’s a guy who’s got more experience as a coach than almost anybody. And has been through so many things in his career. And so many things right now as El Jefe.”

“He goes through some things we can’t even imagine. So, I need to call him. I need to see. I need to talk to him because there’s no way I can understand right now how he feels.”

The comments perfectly captured the relationship Popovich still maintains with the organization. Although Mitch Johnson now leads the Spurs from the sidelines, Popovich remains heavily involved behind the scenes and continues to be one of the most influential figures within the franchise.

For Wembanyama, reaching the Finals carries special significance because it represents the return of one of the NBA’s proudest organizations to the championship stage. San Antonio had not reached the Finals since 2014, when Popovich coached Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Kawhi Leonard to the franchise’s fifth NBA championship.

Now, a new generation is carrying the torch.

Wembanyama was named Western Conference Finals MVP after another dominant series against Oklahoma City. In Game 7, he finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block while helping the Spurs close out the series.

His entire playoff run has been historic. The French superstar is averaging 23.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game this postseason. Along the way, he recorded a 40-point game, a 20-rebound game, multiple 30-point performances, and even set an NBA playoff record with 12 blocks in a single game.

Despite all those accomplishments, Wembanyama made it clear that the journey is not finished.

The emotion of the moment was visible throughout the celebration. Wembanyama embraced teammates, coaches, and staff members as the Spurs celebrated their first Finals appearance in over a decade. He even admitted how much the team means to him.

Now the Spurs will turn their attention to the NBA Finals, where the New York Knicks await after their dominant run through the Eastern Conference. For Wembanyama, the opportunity is historic. He is four wins away from becoming an NBA champion before his 23rd birthday. Before chasing that dream, though, he has one call he wants to make.

A conversation with Gregg Popovich, the man whose fingerprints remain all over the Spurs’ remarkable return to basketball’s biggest stage.