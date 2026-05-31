Julian Champagnie Opens Up On How Spurs Saved His Career After Crucial Game 7 Performance

San Antonio Spurs' forward Julian Champagnie went from being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers to being the starting power forward on an NBA Finals team just three years later.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
5 Min Read
Nov 16, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie (30) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs walked out of the Paycom Center in Oklahoma with a 111-103 Game 7 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, eliminating the reigning champions from the Western Conference Finals and booking their spot in the 2026 NBA Finals. The Spurs will get ready to face the New York Knicks in a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals.

One of the most important pieces of the Spurs’ success this season has been 24-year-old forward Julian Champagnie. He joined the franchise in February 2023 on a two-way contract, and over three seasons, he solidified his position as the team’s starting power forward through hard work and determination.

He’s a terror on the boards and has had multiple games where he’s stepped up offensively in the Playoffs, including Game 7 against OKC, where Champagnie dropped 20 points and six rebounds with six made three-pointers and a solo 12-0 run. He ended the night with the highest plus/minus of any Spurs with a +16 in an eight-point win.

Champagnie reflected on his NBA journey over the last few seasons in his post-game media interview, talking about going from being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2023 to now going to the NBA Finals with the Spurs, crediting the franchise with saving his career when he thought he was going to be out of the league.

“I thought it was over. I ain’t gonna lie to you. We’re always told how small the window is to get into the league, stay there, and make a career for yourself. Getting waived with no warning, no nothing, explanation or anything, it was tough. It was tough for a 23-year-old kid trying to go out there and chase my dreams, telling myself, ‘You can do this.'”

“My agent told me it could be anywehere. Obviously, it ended up being San Antonio. I put my head down and decided to make it work… And find that spot on the team. Just fit in where I can. It’s been treating me good so far.”

“I love my teammates, I love the coaching staff, and everybody in the organization. It’s a great place to be, and there’s no better place that I could be in. Big, big shout out to the San Antonio Spurs taking an opportunity to a kid from Brooklyn”

Champagnie’s journey isn’t lost on his teammates, with Western Conference Finals MVP Victor Wembanyama specially crediting Champagnie’s contributions as having ‘taken’ the Spurs to the Finals.

“Julian’s amazing. He deserves everything that he gets. He got cut in the NBA a few years back. He’s had tough moments…now he’s taking this team to the NBA Finals.”

Champagnie averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the playoffs, cementing himself as the Spurs’ fifth starter alongside De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Wembanyama. He supplanted Harrison Barnes for that role, and it led to fantastic results for the Spurs with a 62-win regular season and a Finals appearance.

The New York-native will go back to his home state wearing rival colors when they clash against the Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals. Champagnie will have his hands full with New York’s active perimeter trio of Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart. However, Champagnie’s 3-and-D style with high effort might be the perfect way to neutralize whichever one of the three he matches up with. He’ll also have to work extra hard on grabbing rebounds against that trio.

It’s a dream NBA story to go from being waived as an unheralded prospect to becoming a starter on a potential championship squad purely based on work ethic and effectiveness. Champagnie is living that reality and hopes to earn a Championship ring for his efforts to secure his long-term future in the NBA.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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