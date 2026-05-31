Spurs Player Ratings: Game 7 Win Over Thunder Seals 2026 NBA Finals Berth

The San Antonio Spurs are headed to the 2026 NBA Finals after eliminating the Oklahoma City Thunder from the Western Conference Finals with a 111-103 Game 7 win on Saturday night. The Spurs will face the New York Knicks in the Finals, while the Thunder will head into the offseason to find ways to ensure they remain competitive at the top of the league.

While Victor Wembanyama was the star, he received some great performances from teammates around him to ensure that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander couldn’t single-handedly lead OKC to a win after catching fire over the clash (36 PTS). Thankfully for the Spurs, the franchise found a way to shut down OKC’s highly productive bench unit, ensuring Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t have the offensive support he needed. The Spurs and Wembanyama did, and that’s what sealed this win for them.

Let’s take a look at how the Spurs players performed in Game 7 as they eliminated OKC to end a 12-year NBA Finals drought.

Victor Wembanyama: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 7-15 FG, 3-5 3P, 5-7 FT, 42 MIN

Wembanyama led the Spurs in almost every facet on the court and showed that no stage is too big for the 22-year-old center. One could argue that he was the second-most impressive Spurs player on the night, but it’s important to remember how game-changing just his presence was defensively. OKC was forced to rely on mid-range shots to generate a bulk of their offense amid a cold shooting night with no real pressure on the rim as Wembanyama deterred all comers.

He deservedly was given Western Conference Finals MVP after the win, as Wembanyama proved over the entire series that he is the best player on the court. Nothing the Spurs achieved in this game would’ve come without the Frenchman, who has firmly established himself as a top-three player in the NBA.

Julian Champagnie: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 6-11 FG, 6-10 3P, 2-3 FT, 38 MIN

Julian Champagnie led the Spurs in plus/minus once again this series with a +16, but this time he also had big numbers alongside it. Champagnie’s impact comes through in his off-ball efforts as a defender and a floor-spacer, with those abilities shining at their brightest in Game 7. All six of his made field goals were three-pointers, as he was also a defensive menace and an impactful presence on the boards all game.

His emergence this season as San Antonio’s starting power forward is one of the reasons for their incredible success, and Game 7 showed all the reasons why Champagnie has broken out and become a core player for this potential title-winning team.

De’Aaron Fox: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL, 2 TOV, 6-12 FG, 3-7 3P, 36 MIN

De’Aaron Fox had his best game of this series, as the 28-year-old point guard rebounded from his ankle injury with an efficient offensive performance. Fox was also an incredibly active defender, not shying away from mismatches while using his hands and quick feet to force turnovers and create easy buckets. With Castle struggling to hold onto the ball, Fox’s presence as a veteran guard helps stabilize the Spurs’ offense, which is exactly what happened in Game 7 as well.

Stephon Castle: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 6 TOV, 7-15 FG, 0-3 3P, 2-3 FT, 36 MIN

Stephon Castle might have regressed into the version we saw in Games 1 and 2, who couldn’t control the ball, but he did everything else at a really high level. Castle was once again a two-way terror, although Gilgeous-Alexander found a way to be effective offensively despite Castle’s best defensive efforts. Even for a game where he made no three-pointers, Castle’s presence on the court led to a high-energy option who was doing all the dirty work required to maintain San Antonio’s lead.

Dylan Harper: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST, 2 TOV, 5-8 FG, 2-3 3P, 27 MIN

Dylan Harper appears to be over the adductor injury issues that severely impacted his production in a couple of games in this series. He had strong back-to-back performances in Games 6 and 7, with his presence in Game 7 being a mystery the Thunder couldn’t contain.

Harper effectively broke OKC’s defense down when he had the ball, while also punishing the team from outside on quick-release threes that they had no chance of stopping. His high-effort rebounding in limited minutes also highlighted how badly he wanted to make a positive impact in this game with a Finals trip on the line.

Devin Vassell: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 4-14 FG, 1-6 3P, 2-2 FT, 33 MIN

Devin Vassell is an excellent 3-and-D option for the Spurs, although his three-point shooting was quite lacking tonight. Vassell went 1-6 from outside, but his high-effort defensive production ensured he wasn’t a negative contributor. Shots won’t always fall, so Vassell did stand out with his hustle as a defender. He played clutch-time minutes for a reason, and got to score the final points of the game with an emphatic dunk.

Keldon Johnson: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 2-5 3P, 1-2 FT, 16 MIN

Keldon Johnson had an impressive cameo in this game, scoring buckets efficiently while trying to make a defensive impact. He had some rough moments on the perimeter when switched on to guards like Gilgeous-Alexander, but his efficient offense leaves little reason to complain after a win.

Luke Kornet: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 BLK, 0-3 FG, 2-2 FT, 6 MIN

Luke Kornet has struggled to break out from under Wembanyama’s colossal shadow in this series, with the Thunder usually beating San Antonio whenever Kornet is in and Wembanyama is off. Game 7 saw Kornet end the night as a +1, primarily because of an incredible chasedown block on Isaiah Hartenstein on a fastbreak in the fourth quarter. That play alone is enough to give Kornet a high grade, but we’ll keep it reasonable.

Carter Bryant: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 1-1 FG, 3 MIN

Carter Bryant had a three-minute cameo in the second quarter, where he made the only shot he attempted.

Harrison Barnes: D

Game Stats: 0-1 FG, 3 MIN

Harrison Barnes had a three-minute cameo in the first half, but the Thunder outscored the Spurs by five points in just those minutes.