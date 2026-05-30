Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And Luguentz Dort Among Worst Plus-Minus Performers In Western Conference Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one win away from another NBA Finals appearance, but a surprising statistic from the Western Conference Finals shows that two of their biggest stars have struggled to make a positive impact against the San Antonio Spurs.

Through six games, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luguentz Dort rank among the worst plus-minus performers in the entire series.

1. Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs): +55

2. Dylan Harper (San Antonio Spurs): +44

3. Alex Caruso (Oklahoma City Thunder): +38

4. Devin Vassell (San Antonio Spurs): +34

5. Jared McCain (Oklahoma City Thunder): +20

6. Julian Champagnie (San Antonio Spurs): +19

7. Ajay Mitchell (Oklahoma City Thunder): +15

8. De’Aaron Fox (San Antonio Spurs): +13

9. Harrison Barnes (San Antonio Spurs): +4

10. Kelly Olynyk (San Antonio Spurs): +3

11. Bismack Biyombo (San Antonio Spurs): +2

12. Mason Plumlee (San Antonio Spurs): +2

13. Lindy Waters III (San Antonio Spurs): +2

14. Cason Wallace (Oklahoma City Thunder): +1

15. Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs): 0

16. Nikola Topic (Oklahoma City Thunder): -2

17. Kenrich Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder): -3

18. Isaiah Joe (Oklahoma City Thunder): -5

19. Jordan McLaughlin (San Antonio Spurs): -10

20. Jaylin Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder): -10

21. Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder): -11

23. Aaron Wiggins (Oklahoma City Thunder): -13

24. Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs): -17

25. Isaiah Hartenstein (Oklahoma City Thunder): -19

26. Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder): -19

27. Carter Bryant (San Antonio Spurs): -22

28. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder): -28

29. Luke Kornet (San Antonio Spurs): -39

30. Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder): -54

According to the series plus-minus numbers, Dort sits dead last at -54, while Gilgeous-Alexander ranks second worst at -28.

Those figures stand in sharp contrast to San Antonio’s stars. Victor Wembanyama leads the series at plus-55, followed by rookie Dylan Harper at +44. Devin Vassell sits at +34, while De’Aaron Fox is +13.

For Oklahoma City, Alex Caruso has been the standout performer with a +38 mark, while Jared McCain has posted a +20 rating. The numbers help explain why this series has been far tougher than many expected.

With the series locked at 3-3, Oklahoma City has struggled to consistently control games whenever Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort have been on the floor together.

Shai’s individual production has also dipped significantly compared to his usual standards. The two-time reigning MVP has averaged 24.3 points, 8.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds through six games while shooting just 37.9% from the field and 26.1% from three-point range. Those numbers are well below the level that helped him capture MVP honors during the regular season.

Dort’s offensive struggles have been even more severe. The Thunder guard has averaged just 4.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 35.5% from the field and a miserable 18.2% from three-point range. His defense remains valuable, but Oklahoma City has not received enough production from him on the offensive end.

A major reason for those struggles has been the dominance of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs superstar has lived up to every bit of the hype, averaging 28.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 blocks while shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.1% from three-point range. His presence has altered the entire series.

After Game 6, Gilgeous-Alexander even said the Spurs were the toughest opponent he has faced in his career, a significant statement considering the number of elite teams he has battled. The Spurs have also received major contributions from Harper, Castle, Vassell, Julian Champagnie, and Fox, making them far more dangerous than many anticipated entering the series.

Now everything comes down to Game 7. The Thunder still possesses home-court advantage and arguably the deeper roster, but the momentum appears to be shifting toward San Antonio. Wembanyama is playing like the best player in the series, Harper continues to look fearless, and the Spurs have repeatedly proven they are not intimidated by the defending champions.

For Oklahoma City, the path is simple. They need Gilgeous-Alexander to perform like an MVP, and they need Dort to provide more than elite defense. Especially with Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell ruled out due to injury for Game 7.

Because if the Thunder’s two most important perimeter players continue posting some of the worst plus-minus numbers in the series, the Spurs have a real opportunity to complete one of the biggest playoff upsets in recent memory and punch their ticket to the NBA Finals.