Potential Atlanta Hawks Trade Packages For Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown And More

The Hawks are already being linked to one of the biggest trade names of the offseason. Marc Stein reported at The Stein Line that some people around the NBA believe the Hawks have legitimate trade interest in Jaylen Brown if the Celtics make him available. That does not mean Brown is on the move, but it shows the Hawks are at least being viewed as a team willing to look for a major upgrade.

That makes sense after the way their season ended. The Hawks went 46-36 for the 6th seed, reached the playoffs, but they still lost in the first round. They are good enough to avoid a rebuild, but not close enough to act like the roster is a clear-cut contender.

After moving Trae Young during the season, this is a different team now. The offense is less built around one high-usage guard, and the front office has more flexibility to build around Jalen Johnson, who exploded for 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists.

The important part is how far the Hawks are willing to go. They have the No. 8 and No. 23 picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, movable salaries, and enough young talent to make serious calls. But they also should not empty the roster for the wrong player. Brown would be the biggest swing, but he is not the only name worth exploring.

Here are potential Hawks trade packages for Brown, Kyrie Irving, and other players who could fit their next step.

1. Getting Jaylen Brown As Their New Scoring Leader

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics Receive: Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, 2026 first-round pick (No. 8), 2026 first-round pick (No. 23)

This is the strongest Brown package the Hawks can offer without Jalen Johnson. It gives the Celtics three rotation-level players, one lottery pick, and another first-round pick in the same draft.

The salary is close enough to work. Brown is at $57.1 million in 2026-27. Dyson Daniels is at $25.0 million, Onyeka Okongwu is around $16.1 million, and Zaccharie Risacher is around $13.7 million. That puts the outgoing money around $54.8 million before the picks.

Brown is the star side of the deal. He had 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes per game across 71 games. He also made the All-NBA Second Team and finished sixth in MVP voting. That is the level the Hawks would be paying for.

Daniels is the defensive base of the return. He had 11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 51.7% from the field. His three-point shooting is the issue, but the size, passing, rebounding, and point-of-attack defense give the Celtics a real guard replacement piece.

Okongwu gives the Celtics a starting-caliber center. He had 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 48.0% from the field. That is strong frontcourt production on a much smaller salary than Brown’s supermax number.

Risacher is the question. He had 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 45.5% from the field. That is not enough for a former No. 1 pick, but he is still 6-foot-8, young, and on a rookie deal. His name has already been in trade-chip discussion, and the Hawks could use him as a piece to upgrade before his value drops further.

The No. 8 pick is the real asset. The No. 23 pick adds another cheap contract. For the Celtics, this is salary relief, defense, center production, a young wing, and two first-round picks. For the Hawks, it is a costly but realistic price for a top-end wing.

2. A Blockbuster Kyrie Irving Move For Instant Contention

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Kyrie Irving

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Onyeka Okongwu, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick (No. 23)

This deal is based on the risk attached to Kyrie Irving, not only his talent. When healthy, he is still an elite shot creator and playoff scorer. But after missing the entire 2025-26 season because of a torn left ACL, his trade value is not the same as a normal star guard. A package with rotation players, matching salary, and one first-round pick feels more realistic than a massive offer.

The salary works. Irving is owed $39.5 million in 2026-27. Onyeka Okongwu is at $16.1 million, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is at $14.4 million, and Buddy Hield is at $9.7 million. That is $40.2 million in outgoing salary for the Hawks, enough to match Irving’s number.

The risk is obvious. Irving did not play in 2025-26, and there could be questions about his return. In his last healthy season, he had 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 50 games while shooting 47.3% from the field. He is still an elite shot creator when healthy, but he is also 34 and coming off a full missed season.

For the Mavericks, Okongwu is the main basketball piece who gives them a younger frontcourt player who can start, defend, rebound, and play without high usage. He’d certainly become an interesting fit next to Cooper Flagg with the Mavericks’ timeline needing a youth retool.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 20.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field. That is the second real value piece. He gives the Mavericks guard scoring, secondary creation, and a contract at $14.4 million that is easier to move later as the reigning Most Improved Player.

Buddy Hield is the veteran shooting salary. He had 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field. His value is not star-level, but his shooting history and $9.7 million salary make him useful as a rotation spacer or future trade piece.

For the Hawks, this is a calculated star swing. Irving gives them late-clock offense at the point guard slot, playoff scoring to be an upgrade over CJ McCollum, and another creator without giving up their best long-term assets. The No. 23 pick is the sweetener. The injury risk keeps the price from going higher.

3. A Sneaky Trade For Wendell Carter Jr. Inside

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Wendell Carter Jr.

Orlando Magic Receive: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, 2026 second-round pick (No. 57)

Wendell Carter Jr. is one of the more underrated trade candidates on the market, which is why this type of deal fits the article. He is not a star, but he is a very useful center on a movable contract. Carter is owed $18.1 million in 2026-27, $19.6 million in 2027-28, and $21.0 million in 2028-29. That is starter money, but not a bad number for a 27-year-old big with size, passing, rebounding, and some shooting touch.

The salary works. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is at $14.4 million in 2026-27, and the Hawks can take back Carter’s $18.1 million salary under normal matching rules. The No. 57 pick is not a major asset, but it gives the Magic a small draft sweetener while cutting future frontcourt money.

Carter had 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists this season while shooting 51.2% from the field. He also gives the Hawks a different type of center than Onyeka Okongwu. Carter is bigger, stronger, and more natural as a halfcourt five. He can screen, pass from the elbows, rebound, and defend bigger centers better than smaller frontcourt options.

For the Hawks, this is a lower-cost frontcourt upgrade. They would not be using the No. 8 pick, No. 23 pick, or a major young piece. Carter would give them a real starting center or high-minute big next to Jalen Johnson, with enough offensive feel to avoid killing spacing.

For the Magic, the logic is role balance. They already have Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Mo Waagner, Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze, and other frontcourt bodies. Moving Carter would give them another perimeter defender and secondary ball-handler while opening more center minutes and reducing long-term salary.

This is not a loud trade, but it is realistic. Carter is useful, the money is fair, and the Hawks could upgrade the middle without paying star prices.

4. Myles Turner Could Become The Missing Piece

Atlanta Hawks Receive: Myles Turner

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, Buddy Hield, 2026 first-round pick (No. 23)

Myles Turner would cost more than a normal center trade. The Bucks signed him to a four-year, $108.9 million contract, and he is owed $26.6 million in 2026-27. That means the Hawks would need to send back more than salary filler and a late first-round pick.

The salary works with this structure. Kispert is at $14.0 million, Risacher is around $13.8 million, and Hield is at $9.7 million. That puts the outgoing money around $37.5 million, which is enough to absorb Turner’s number.

Turner had 14.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks this season while shooting 47.8% from the field and 38.9% from three. He is not a high-volume scorer, but his value is very specific. He protects the rim, shoots from the five spot, and does not need touches to help a half-court offense. He has also posted at least 2.0 blocks per game in seven different seasons.

The Bucks would get two proven shooters and a younger wing asset. Kispert gave the Hawks 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 39.4% from three. Hield had 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field. Risacher is the upside piece after putting up 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 45.5% shooting.

The No. 23 pick adds the final value. For the Bucks, this would be shooting, a young wing, and a first-round pick. For the Hawks, Turner would give them a real stretch five and rim protector without using the No. 8 pick.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors also make Turner a name to watch. The Bucks are open for business on Antetokounmpo offers, and it would make sense for them to listen on several veterans too. Turner is 30, expensive, and built to help a win-now team, not a reset roster. In that scenario, the Hawks would be betting on a player who may become more available if the Bucks choose a larger roster reset.