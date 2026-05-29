Who Should The Miami Heat Take At No. 13 In The 2026 NBA Draft? 5 Prospects To Watch

The Heat are in a strange draft spot. They are not bad enough to rebuild from zero, but they are also not good enough to draft only for luxury. A 43-39 record, a 10th-place finish in the East, and a 127-126 Play-In loss to the Hornets made the problem clear. This roster still needs more real talent.

The numbers are a little tricky. The Heat scored 120.9 points per game, second in the NBA. They also finished with 46.3 rebounds and 29.0 assists per game, both top-five marks. But the defense slipped too much. They allowed 118.5 points per game, only 22nd in the league. The Heat also had a positive net profile, but not the type of two-way base that usually travels in the playoffs.

That is why the No. 13 pick is important. The Heat don’t need a raw project who needs three years before he can play. They also can’t take a limited role player just because he is older and safer. They need a prospect who can help the rotation early, but still has enough upside to become more than a bench piece.

The main needs are simple: bigger guard creation, wing size, shooting, defensive versatility, and more players who can survive next to Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware. The Heat also need better half-court offense. Tyler Herro is a trade candidate, and they still need more players who can bend a defense without killing spacing.

At No. 13, there should be several strong options. The board may move before draft night, but these five prospects make the most sense.

5. Cameron Carr

Cameron Carr is the pure swing bet of this group. He may not be the safest option at No. 13, but his mix of shooting, athleticism, and wing tools is exactly what the Heat usually need. If the front office wants upside without taking a tiny guard or a non-shooting forward, Carr is a real name to watch.

Carr had 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks in 33.7 minutes per game at Baylor. He shot 49.4% from the field, 37.0% from three, and 80.0% from the free-throw line. He also ranked fourth in the Big 12 in scoring and finished top 10 in the conference in field-goal percentage, three-pointers per game, and blocks.

That is the selling point. Carr is not only a shooter. He is an explosive 6-foot-5 wing who can attack closeouts, finish above the rim, and block shots from the weak side. He made 2.3 threes per game, and his quick release would help a Heat offense that still needs more reliable perimeter threats around Adebayo and Ware.

The fit is easy to see. The Heat need more wing scoring that does not require 20 dribbles. Carr can run the floor, space from the corner, attack a bent defense, and punish smaller defenders. That type of player can play with Herro, Adebayo, Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Davion Mitchell.

The concern is that Carr is not a full creator yet. His handle is still developing, and his passing is more functional than advanced. If his shot is not falling, his offensive value can become less stable. That is why he is not the top option here.

Still, at No. 13, this is a strong upside bet. The Heat have struggled to find athletic wings who can score and defend without being one-dimensional. Carr has the tools to become that. He may need time, but the base is there.

4. Karim Lopez

Karim Lopez is one of the most interesting fits for the Heat because he gives them size, athleticism, pro experience, and defensive range. He is not a finished shooter or shot creator, but his profile fits what the Heat usually value: versatility, strength, motor, and positional flexibility.

Lopez had 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes per game for the New Zealand Breakers. That production is important because it came against professional players, not only college competition. He also had one of the more complete stat profiles among the wing-forward options in this range.

The defensive numbers are the main reason he makes sense. Lopez was the only NBL player to average at least 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks while committing fewer than 2.0 turnovers. That is not a normal combination. It shows activity, control, and defensive feel.

For the Heat, Lopez would give them a forward who can guard multiple positions and play in lineups with Adebayo or Ware. He can run in transition, cut behind the defense, pressure the rim, and make basic passing reads. He would not need to become a high-usage scorer right away.

The concern is spacing. Lopez still needs to become a better three-point shooter at 32.2% this season. The Heat already have lineup questions when Adebayo and Ware share the floor. Adding another forward who is not a proven shooter could make the offense tighter.

That is the hard part. Lopez helps the defense and athletic profile, but the Heat must decide if they trust his shot enough. If they believe he can become at least a league-average corner shooter, he is a strong pick. If not, he becomes harder to play in playoff lineups.

Still, Lopez has a real case at No. 13. The Heat need more size and defense on the wing, and he gives them both with upside.

3. Yaxel Lendeborg

Yaxel Lendeborg is the safest immediate contributor on this list. He is older than most lottery prospects, but that is also part of the value. The Heat don’t have to wait for him to learn how to play physical basketball. He already does that.

Lendeborg had 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals at Michigan while shooting 51.5% from the field, 37.2% from three, and 82.4% from the line. He was Big Ten Player of the Year, made the Big Ten All-Defensive Team, and became a consensus First-Team All-American. He also helped Michigan win the national title.

That is a lot of winning context. It also matters for the Heat because they need players who can understand NBA defensive coverages fast. Lendeborg has a 7-foot-4 wingspan, switchable defensive tools, and enough strength to play as a small-ball four or five in certain lineups.

His passing is the biggest offensive selling point. Lendeborg is not only a finisher. He can operate as a connector from the elbow, short roll, and slot. That makes him easier to play with Adebayo because he does not stop the ball. He can pass, screen, cut, and take open threes.

The question is upside. Lendeborg will be 23 on draft night. He is much older than most lottery picks. The Heat would not be drafting him because they think he becomes a No. 1 option. They would draft him because he can become a high-level rotation forward who helps right away.

For this roster, that has value. The Heat need more players with size who can defend, pass, and shoot enough. Lendeborg checks those boxes. He may not be the most exciting pick, but he may be one of the most useful ones.

The only reason he is not higher is the ceiling. If the Heat want the best balance between readiness and upside, they may look at a guard first. But if they want a player Erik Spoelstra can trust early, Lendeborg is a strong answer.

2. Brayden Burries

Brayden Burries may not be available at No. 13, but if he falls, the Heat should be very interested. He is one of the best two-way guard fits in this range because he gives them scoring, size, shooting, and defensive pressure without needing to dominate the ball.

Burries had 16.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 steals in 29.9 minutes per game at Arizona. He shot 49.1% from the field, 39.1% from three, and 80.5% from the line. He also led Arizona in scoring and steals, made 70 threes, and helped the program reach its first Final Four since 2001.

That is a very strong freshman profile. The shooting numbers are great. The physical profile is useful. The steal rate is important. Burries is not a small guard who has to be hidden on defense. At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, he can guard both backcourt spots and compete through contact.

The Heat need that type of guard badly. They have Herro as a scorer, Mitchell as a defender, and both Pelle Larsson and Kasparas Jakucionis as young playmaking pieces. But they still need a guard who can play on and off the ball, defend well enough, and hit open shots without becoming a weak point.

Burries fits that role. He can run secondary pick-and-roll, attack closeouts, space the floor, and defend the better guard matchup in certain lineups. He is not a pure point guard, but he is not only a shooter either. That middle area is useful.

The concern is lead creation. Burries still has to improve as a primary playmaker. His 2.4 assists per game show that he was more of a scorer than an engine. If the Heat draft him, they should not expect him to solve the entire half-court offense.

But he would give them a strong two-way guard prospect with real shooting numbers. That is valuable at No. 13. If Burries is still there, he should be close to the top of the Heat’s board.

1. Labaron Philon Jr.

Labaron Philon Jr. should be the main target if he is available at No. 13. The Heat need more real creation, and Philon is the best creator in this range. He is not a perfect prospect, but his offensive profile fits the biggest weakness on the roster.

Philon had 22.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals at Alabama while shooting 50.1% from the field, 39.9% from three, and 79.8% from the line. He was the only Division I player to average at least 22.0 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 50.0% or better from the field.

That stat is the whole argument. The Heat do not just need another player who can stand in the corner. They need someone who can create an advantage. Philon can get past the first defender, play with pace, change direction, and make reads in the paint. That is the type of guard skill the Heat need when playoff defenses take away first options.

His three-level scoring is also important. Philon can finish, pull up, and hit catch-and-shoot threes. He does not need to be only a ball-dominant guard. He can play next to either main guard because he has enough off-ball shooting to stay useful when he is not running the possession.

There are concerns. Philon is listed at 6-foot-3 and 176 pounds. That is not ideal size for a guard who has to handle NBA physicality. His defense is also a question. The Heat would need to build his body and teach him how to survive switches and screens.

Still, the upside is too strong. The Heat can find defensive wings in other ways. It is harder to find a guard at No. 13 who can score 22.0 points, create 5.0 assists, and keep elite efficiency. Philon gives them the chance to draft a real offensive engine without moving up.

The Heat should not overthink this if he slides. Philon has the best mix of need, skill, and upside for this roster.

Final Thoughts

The Heat should go into the draft with a clear board. If Labaron Philon Jr. is available, he should be the pick because he gives them the creation they lack. If Brayden Burries falls, he is a strong two-way guard option with better defensive tools and safer shooting balance.

After that, the choice depends on the direction. Karim Lopez is the upside forward. Yaxel Lendeborg is the ready-made connector. Cameron Carr is the scoring wing swing.

For this roster, the priority should be creation first, then two-way size, then shooting. The Heat already have strong frontcourt pieces in Adebayo and Ware. They need more players who can open the floor, make decisions, and hold up defensively. At No. 13, Philon is the best answer if he is still there.