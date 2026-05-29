James Harden Reportedly Expected To Sign New Two-Year, $60 Million Deal With Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers will enter the 2026 offseason with several pressing questions about their roster. While the trio of Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Evan Mobley has demonstrated the potential to be competitive, being swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals was not a good look for them.

Much of Cleveland’s offseason will be dictated by James Harden’s contract decision this summer. While he has the luxury of exercising his $42.3 million player option, NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that Harden may opt out and sign a new two-year deal with the team.

While explaining the details about Harden’s current contract, Fischer mentioned:

“The overwhelming expectation is that Harden is going to decline that option, and he and Cleveland are going to figure out some type of agreement that’s going to be a short-term agreement. Something similar to what he’s been doing in the last couple of years with the Clippers and what he did before that in Philadelphia.”

“I fully expect him to decline his player option and figure out some type of new deal that is a two-year deal or so,” Fischer added. “He’s 37 years old. Cleveland can’t really realistically expect him to be performing at an All-Star level much after he’s 39… I think the general expectation from talking to cap strategists around the NBA is that Harden should be coming to something in the two-year, $60 million range, and we’ll see how much of that is guaranteed.”

Fischer continued by highlighting that the amount of money guaranteed would largely depend on factors such as playoff performance. In light of how James Harden fared in this year’s postseason, with averages of 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on 41.0% shooting from the field, this approach seems reasonable.

For all intents and purposes, as Fischer mentioned, such an approach would be largely similar to the one James Harden implemented with the Clippers. In the final year of his contract, instead of opting in, Harden declined his player option and signed a more cap-friendly deal to help the team acquire more talent and strengthen the roster.

While this approach was promising for Los Angeles to some extent, the team did not reap the benefits, as the Clippers failed to secure an NBA title during James Harden’s brief tenure.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, having James Harden take a pay cut has greater implications from a salary cap perspective.

Going into the offseason, the Cavaliers are expected to field one of the biggest luxury tax bills in the NBA ($49.2 million). With a total payroll of $222.2 million, Cleveland is already well above the expected salary cap of $165 million.

With Harden taking a pay cut (roughly $30 million annually), the Cavaliers’ total salary would come down to approximately $209.9 million. Even though this is still above the expected tax threshold of $201 million, it gives the Cavaliers the flexibility to plan their next steps.

Cleveland could be among the teams identified as “sellers” this offseason. With rumors even suggesting that superstars like Donovan Mitchell could be on the trade block, the Cavaliers could embrace a massive salary-shedding approach.