Thunder Player Ratings: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Throws A Dud As Game 6 Losing Streak Continues

The Oklahoma City Thunder have pulled off their second-worst offensive performance of the season tonight in their 91-118 Game 6 loss against the San Antonio Spurs, where the Spurs dominated right from the tip-off and did not give up the lead throughout the night.

They have only been held to under 100 points scored in two games since the beginning of the 2025-26 regular season, both of which have been against the Spurs on the road in these playoffs.

This is the fourth consecutive Game 6 that the Thunder have lost, going back to their 2024 elimination against the Mavericks. The Thunder’s offense had no answer for the Spurs’ physical defense tonight as no one on the team managed to score over 15 points.

The Spurs managed to go on a 20-0 run in the third quarter, where the Thunder missed 13 consecutive field goals in seven and a half minutes. Keeping this disappointing performance in mind, let’s analyze every player’s performance on the Thunder’s roster for Game 6.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: B-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 2 TOV, 6-18 FG, 0-5 3-PT, 3-3 FT, 28 MIN

The reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, pulled off arguably his worst performance of the season on the offensive end of the floor as he even ended up missing several uncontested shots near the rim. Moreover, the officials were arguably allowing a lot more physicality on the court tonight, which led to a lot fewer free throws for Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Canadian guard did not see any action in the fourth quarter after the Spurs blew the game apart in the third quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander was on the floor when the Thunder missed 13 consecutive shots as there was seemingly a lid on the basket in the third quarter.

He had a team-worst -28 plus-minus rating for this performance. Truly a night to forget for the league’s MVP.

Jared McCain: B-

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 4-11 FG, 2-3 3-PT, 27 MIN

Jared McCain was expected to step up as the second option offensively tonight in the absence of Ajay Mitchell and Jalen Williams being on a minutes restriction. While he still shot well from beyond the arc, he struggled to score inside the paint and did not have an overall impactful night on the floor, and seemed like a defensive liability.

Cason Wallace: C+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 2 TOV, 4-6 FG, 3-4 3-PT, 20 MIN

The only offensively efficient player for the Thunder tonight was Cason Wallace, who scored all 11 of his points in the second quarter alone to keep the Thunder within reach initially. But after he was benched in the third quarter, the Spurs managed to pull the game beyond the defending champions’ reach, so he did not see any minutes in the fourth quarter.

Chet Holmgren: C+

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK, 4-8 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 24 MIN

A double-double for Chet Holmgren is an average performance for the All-NBA Third Team member. But his disappearance on the offensive end of the floor is becoming a bit concerning, especially since he is the only one who can physically match up with Victor Wembanyama.

Isaiah Hartenstein: C-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 5-10 FG, 16 MIN

Isaiah Hartenstein, who was pegged to be the Wembanyama-stopper, seemed like a defensive liability every time he was on the floor tonight. The Spurs constantly drew him out to the perimeter and exploited that matchup. Even though he was doing decently well offensively, he did not see any minutes on the floor in the second and fourth quarters.

Alex Caruso: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 STL, 3-7 FG, 21 MIN

The team desperately needed Alex Caruso to replicate the spark he brought to the offensive end of the floor in Game 1 with a playoff career-high performance on the road. But he failed to make a significant impact and inject any energy into the Thunder’s offense.

Kenrich Williams: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2-8 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 2-2 FT, 15 MIN

Kenrich Williams came off the bench only at the end of the third quarter and played the entire fourth quarter when the game was already beyond the Thunder’s reach. I doubt he would have gotten any minutes if the game was close, but even in the limited action he saw tonight, he did not perform efficiently.

Jaylin Williams: C-

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2-6 FG, 0-4 3-PT, 26 MIN

Jaylin Williams has been inconsistent throughout the entire series against the Spurs and was a non-factor on offense tonight as well. His defense in the second quarter allowed the Thunder to keep it within reach early on. Other than Game 3, he hasn’t had a performance he should be proud of in the Conference Finals so far.

Jalen Williams: C-

Game Stats: 1 PTS, 1 AST, 2 TOV, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 1-2 FT, 10 MIN

The former All-NBA player has been plagued with injuries and was on a minutes restriction for this game. Even though it is commendable that, with lingering hamstring issues, he played despite not being 100% healthy. But Jalen Williams constantly got targeted on the defensive end due to his injury and eventually had to be benched.

Isaiah Joe: D

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 1-4 3-PT, 16 MIN

The sharpshooter only played after the Thunder had waved the white flag in the game near the end of the third quarter. He played the entire fourth quarter and was also equally as inefficient as the rest of the team had been throughout the night.

Luguentz Dort: D-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 TOV, 1 STL, 2-11 FG, 1-9 3-PT, 23 MIN

It was a night to forget for the veteran defensive guard, Lu Dort. He scored initially in the first quarter, but took several ill-advised shots that led to his benching for most of the game. Even in the fourth quarter, when he was once again sent to the floor, he missed all of his shots and had an extremely inefficient performance in Game 6.

Aaron Wiggins: N/A

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3-PT, 7 MIN

No grade for Aaron Wiggins, as he played less than 10 minutes of action, including garbage time down the stretch.

Nikola Topic: N/A

Game Stats: 1 STL, 0-1 FG, 6 MIN

No grade for Nikola Topic, as he played only in garbage time in the fourth quarter.