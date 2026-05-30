Victor Wembanyama Set For $251M Spurs Extension That Could Reach $301M With Awards Incentives

Victor Wembanyama is about to become one of the highest-paid players in NBA history. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the San Antonio Spurs superstar becomes eligible to sign a massive five-year rookie extension on July 6, the day after the NBA Finals conclude. Barring a shocking development, there is expected to be little to no negotiation involved.

The deal is viewed around the league as one of the easiest decisions of the entire offseason.

Wembanyama is eligible for a five-year, $251 million rookie max extension. However, the contract contains language tied to major league honors that could push its total value to approximately $301 million.

If Wembanyama earns an All-NBA selection, wins MVP, or captures Defensive Player of the Year during the 2026-27 season, his extension would automatically escalate from 25% of the salary cap to 30%, adding roughly $50 million to the contract.

Without incentives, the projected five-year, $251 million extension would break down approximately as follows:

2027-28: $43.3 million

2028-29: $46.8 million

2029-30: $50.6 million

2030-31: $54.7 million

2031-32: $59.1 million

Total: $251 million

If he triggers the Rose Rule escalator through MVP, DPOY, or All-NBA honors, the contract would increase to roughly:

2027-28: $51.9 million

2028-29: $56.1 million

2029-30: $60.6 million

2030-31: $65.5 million

2031-32: $70.9 million

Total: $301 million

The Spurs are expected to include the incentive language because virtually everyone around the league believes Wembanyama will eventually reach those benchmarks. Interestingly, despite winning Defensive Player of the Year this season, Wembanyama is not currently eligible for the larger contract immediately because he was ineligible last season.

That likely won’t matter for long. Wembanyama just completed another dominant season, averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks while shooting 51.2% from the field and 34.9% from three-point range. He captured the first Defensive Player of the Year award of his career, was named to his first-ever All-NBA First Team selection, earned his second NBA All-Defensive first-team selection, and further cemented himself as one of the NBA’s premier two-way players.

His playoff production has been equally impressive. Through the 2026 postseason, Wembanyama has averaged 23.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 3.7 blocks while shooting 51.2% from the field and 35.5% from three-point range.

Even more remarkable is how quickly team success has arrived. Wembanyama is currently locked in a winner-take-all Game 7 battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. If the Spurs advance, Wembanyama would reach the Finals in just his third NBA season, something many all-time great players failed to accomplish early in their careers.

One interesting detail to monitor is whether San Antonio includes a player option in the final season of the extension. Paolo Banchero recently received one in his rookie max extension, and a similar clause would allow Wembanyama to hit free agency at age 27 and position himself for an even larger contract.

Regardless of the final details, the outcome appears inevitable.

The Spurs found their franchise cornerstone the moment they drafted Victor Wembanyama. Now they are preparing to reward him with the largest rookie extension in NBA history, one that could surpass $300 million before he even enters his prime.