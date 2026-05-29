Damian Lillard Believes He’s The Second Best Shooter Ever: Is He Right?

Trail Blazers star sparks debate after crowning himself as the second-best three-point shooter in NBA history.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Feb 9, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots a three-point shot during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

When it comes to naming the greatest three-point shooters in basketball history, legendary point guard Stephen Curry easily takes the title as the best of the best. Out of anyone in the game, his mastery of the three-pointer is the most undeniable, and everyone agrees that there’s nothing that can match it.

Deciding which players come after him, however, is much more debatable. While some would argue for Ray Allen or Reggie Miller, Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has himself in the spot, given his own historic career.

The rise of the three-pointer is still a relatively new phenomenon, and it was Stephen Curry who helped usher in the new era. His dominance in 2015 and 2016 gave the blueprint for success in the modern NBA, and it wasn’t long before other teams and players began to replicate the formula.

What many fans like to forget is that Damian Lillard broke out at roughly the same time as Steph did. While his Blazers may not have had the success the Warriors did, he was still able to help set a new standard for shooting in the modern NBA. In the process, he became the Trail Blazers’ all-time leading scorer with career averages of 25.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 43.9% shooting and 37.1% shooting from three over 13 years. He’s also a nine-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA player.

With 2,804 three-pointers to his name, Damian Lillard is currently fourth on the all-time list, falling behind Curry, James Harden, Ray Allen, and Klay Thompson. For career three-pointers per game, Lillard ranks third all-time with an average of 3.12, trailing only Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

The only thing that really hurts Dame’s case is his all-time three-point shooting percentage, which sits at 37.1%. Compare that to Steph, who is shooting 42.2% for his career, and the difference is obvious. Ray Allen, for example, was a career 40.0% shooter from three, while Reggie Miller shot a respectable 39.5% over 18 years.

In his defense, aside from Curry and Doncic, Lillard is shooting more threes, which partially explains his lower percentage. Plus, in terms of pure skill, Lillard has a deeper range and is better than his peers when shooting in the mid-range or off the dribble. So, despite having never advanced past the Western Conference Finals, Lillard’s legacy as one of the greatest shooters ever is well-earned, and he reminded everyone who he is during All-Star weekend this year, when he won the three-point shootout. The best part for Lillard is that he’s not even done yet.

At 35 years old, Dame’s best days are behind him now, and he hasn’t seen real action in a full season. Still, he’s already preparing for his NBA comeback, and it will only add to his illustrious resume. In the end, we know that Lillard will never surpass Steph in terms of shooting, but he’s satisfied with his standing as one of the best offensive guards in modern NBA history and the face of Trail Blazers basketball.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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