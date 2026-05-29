Walker Kessler Is Closing In On New $25-30 Million Per Year Contract Extension From Jazz

Walker Kessler expected to re-sign with the Jazz on a $25 million per year extension this summer.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) shoots an open jump shot during the first quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

As the 2026 NBA playoffs rage on, teams across the league are gearing up for peak offseason activity. After the NBA Finals in June, things will move quickly, starting with the draft before NBA Free agency. It’s anyone’s guess how things will play out, but we can expect plenty of movement in the form of signings and trades.

The Utah Jazz, who finished dead last in the West at 22-60, are very much still in rebuilding mode, but they have a vision to improve their standing in the West. Besides the development of All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen, it starts with securing Walker Kessler’s future, which is currently up for grabs. Now that his $4.8 million team option has expired, it’s time to negotiate an extension, and the Jazz are willing to pay

“Given that neither Jackson nor fellow big man Lauri Markkanen is a full-time center, Kessler remains an important player in Utah’s path back to contention in the Western Conference,” reported ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “The consensus is that Kessler is signing a new deal with the Jazz in the range of $25 million to $30 million a year. ‘It appears Utah is gearing up to keep him,’ an East scout said. ‘I don’t see an obvious fit in free agency for someone to try to get him. They’re going to be in an interesting spot next season, and I’m excited to see how they navigate all of it.'”

Guys like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are on the books for over $50 million annually, making them some of the highest-paid players in the league. While Walker Kessler isn’t nearly on that level, he’s someone that the Jazz want to keep around for his impact in the paint, especially defensively.

The 24-year-old center, who was drafted 22nd overall in 2022, has become one of the most highly coveted bigs in the NBA for his size (listed at 7’2″ and 245 pounds), consistency, and selfless playstyle. Without overstepping or demanding a bigger role, he takes care of business under the rim, averaging 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game on 70.3% shooting from the field in 2025-26.

Despite playing only five games this past season, Kessler’s value remains high due to his on-court impact and potential for growth. He’s gotten better in every season he’s played so far, and one healthy campaign could be all he needs to take his game up to another level.

For teams that were hoping to get Kessler (Lakers and Bulls), they will probably have to look elsewhere. Being a restricted free agent, the Jazz can match any offer he gets, and it seems they have every intention to do so. Besides providing interior defense and size under the rim, he’s still young enough to fit their long-term rebuild. If the Jazz have to trade him down the road, his contract remains team-friendly, opening up multiple avenues for a deal.

Clearly, the Jazz are confident that Kessler can be their big man for the foreseeable future. He’s already shown enough so far to justify a new extension, and fans are eager to see how his game will grow alongside Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, Ace Bailey, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

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ByNico Martinez
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Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
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