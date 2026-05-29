4 Win-Now Stars The Pacers Should Target After Losing Their 2026 First-Round Pick

The Indiana Pacers saw the worst possible outcome become reality at the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, as the top-four protected pick they sent to the LA Clippers in the Ivica Zubac trade wound up conveying to LA at No. 5. While the Pacers President has apologized for making the gamble, the Pacers now need to commit to winning now with Tyrese Haliburton leading the franchise.

Haliburton is returning from a torn Achilles, but his skill-based style with elite playmaking and strong shooting likely is a skill he can still rely on without a problem. He might lack some of the burst he had before this injury, but the Pacers will be confident in Haliburton’s ability to bring his skills to the forefront and lead this franchise to contention alongside Pascal Siakam and Zubac.

With nothing to show for a rough tanking season where the Pacers went 19-63, the franchise has to consider making win-now trades to bolster their roster after watching the New York Knicks emerge as champions in the East. Let’s take a look at some potential targets they can consider acquiring in the 2026 offseason.

Michael Porter Jr.

Trade Details

Indiana Pacers Receive: Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin, 2031 First-Round Pick (IND), 2030 Second-Round Pick (IND), 2033 Second-Round Pick (IND)

Michael Porter Jr. ($40,806,150) proved he can be a leading offensive option on a team and maintain his efficiency as one of the most precise scorers in the NBA last season with the Brooklyn Nets.

He averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 2025-26 under limited minutes due to the Nets’ tanking their way to a first-round pick. With the Nets getting No. 6 in the 2026 Draft, instead of acquiring another developmental guard to add to their bench full of project players, they can acquire a starting-caliber guard to help mentor the player and help take a step forward.

Andrew Nembhard ($19,550,160) averaged 16.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists last season on the tanking Pacers. He proved he can be a No. 3 option on a Finals team the season before this, but the Pacers might struggle to maximize him and Haliburton together when they could replace Nembhard’s scoring ability with someone more efficient that thrives off-ball.

Obi Toppin ($15,000,000) spent most of last season injured, but averaged 10.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in the 2024-25 season. He’s a bench option with another year on his contract, so the Nets could easily absorb his money or flip him into more assets. The Pacers will be able to take the hit easily, especially with their new frontcourt rotation with Siakam, Zubac, Jarace Walker, Aaron Nesmith, and the incoming Porter Jr. Surrounding Haliburton with complementary frontcourt players like this might be the best way to tackle other East contenders.

Zion Williamson

Indiana Pacers Receive: Zion Williamson

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin, Ben Sheppard, 2029 First-Round Pick (IND)

This is a pie-in-the-sky move for the Pacers. The theoretical fit of adding Zion Williamson ($42,166,510) as a frontcourt option next to Haliburton is incredible, as they’d instantly become the most terrifying pick-and-roll duo in the league. Williamson averaged 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season, even playing small forward at times for the Pelicans, so it might be time to make the positional switch and play alongside Siakam and Zubac in the Pacers’ frontcourt.

The Pacers will need to still send out Nembhard and Toppin to make the deal work, but they’d also add Ben Sheppard ($5,031,669), who averaged 7.1 points and 3.0 rebounds last season. He’s a young swingman with developmental potential that the Pelicans could use. This move likely indicates the Pelicans would want to get off Zion’s contract for decent assets, such as two starting players, a young prospect, and a single pick. It might still be too much, but the Pacers have shown they’re willing to gamble.

Indiana has multiple shooting prospects in their roster to help ease Zion’s addition to the team as a non-shooter next to Zubac in the starting five. It might lead to some rotational hiccups, but this would be a fantastic deal in terms of adding top-end talent. If the uncertainty around Zion’s health makes them queasy, they could just as easily target one of his teammates, although he might cost more to acquire in a trade.

Trey Murphy III

Trade Details

Indiana Pacers Receive: Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Andrew Nembhard, Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard, 2030 First-Round Pick (IND), 2032 First-Round Pick (IND)

Trey Murphy III ($27,000,000) had a breakout season with the Pelicans, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals. He’s looking like the perfect modern role-playing wing, as he can score when required while also being a high-effort defender at all times. He’s the perfect option for a third star on a contending team, especially with his affordable contract making him easier to accommodate as well.

Instead of giving up Toppin, the Pacers have to sweeten this deal with more tangible long-term upside players such as Jarace Walker ($8,478,542) alongside Nembhard and Sheppard. Walker averaged 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds last season, showing he can play in multiple positions while having the ideal size and athleticism for an impactful 3-and-D forward. The Pelicans are fantastic at developing these wing prospects and could help Walker reach his potential after being a top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Murphy would be the best target on this list. The Pacers won’t have to alter their style of play and materially improve their starting five by deploying Murphy or Nesmith in the backcourt with Haliburton, while the other fills the frontcourt out with Siakam and Zubac. Murphy’s portability across multiple positions and willingness to play his role might make him the perfect addition, although it would also cost Indiana an additional first-round pick.

Kawhi Leonard

Indiana Pacers Receive: Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers Receive: Andrew Nembhard, Jarace Walker, T.J. McConnell, Obi Toppin, 2029 First-Round Pick (IND), 2031 First-Round Pick (IND)

The LA Clippers would’ve received Indiana’s 2031 first-round pick if their 2026 pick conveyed in the top four, but there’s a way the Clippers can also get that asset permanently under their own control. They could call the Pacers again and see if they’d be interested in adding Kawhi Leonard ($50,300,000), with Leonard expected to be a potential trade candidate in the summer. Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals last season, and his addition would make the Pacers a favorite to win the East.

The only addition to this deal from previously offered players is veteran guard T.J. McConnell, who could be a great piece for the Clippers as they look to rebuild their team’s culture in a new era. McConnell averaged 9.4 points and 5.1 assists last season and is highly-rated as a locker room veteran. Walker is an interesting young frontcourt prospect who the Clippers would likely start, while Nembhard would fill in the backcourt alongside Darius Garland.

McConnell and Toppin likely don’t feature as starters, but are respected veterans on flexible contracts who could be traded for additional assets later in the season.

The Pacers construct one of the best starting fives in the NBA with Haliburton, Nesmith, Leonard, Siakam, and Zubac forming the core. They have rotational players in their pipeline, such as Sheppard, Jay Huff, and more, with the opportunity to further perfect this roster over free agency. This would establish the Pacers as a contending team in the middle of a win-now window, soothing the pain caused by sending these very Clippers their 2026 pick in the first place.