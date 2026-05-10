Pacers President Sends Apology To Fans After Losing No. 5 Pick To Clippers During 2026 NBA Draft Lottery

The Indiana Pacers took a huge risk in February 2026 when they traded for LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac. The Pacers agreed to send their 2026 first-round pick to the Clippers amid a tanking season, but only if their pick fell between five and nine. The Pacers had the best odds at the No. 1 pick, but they fell to No. 5 and will send their pick to LA.

The trade was a gamble on both sides, but it’s paid off for the Clippers. Instead of getting a 2031 first-round pick, which could be much worse, they get the fifth pick in a stacked draft to potentially begin their rebuild immediately after giving up their own 2026 pick to the OKC Thunder.

Pacers President Kevin Pritchard publicly apologized to the team’s fanbase after the results of the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery, admitting that he was surprised to see the pick fall and reiterated that they needed a starting center like Zubac to be competitive next season.

“I’m really sorry to all our fans. I own taking this risk. Surprised it came up 5th after this year. I thought we were due some luck. But please remember – this team deserved a starting center to compete with the best teams next year. We have always been resilient.”

The Pacers need to find the silver lining in their current situation. It would’ve been fantastic if the franchise got a top-four pick and selected one of the four supposedly generational talents available at the top of the draft. Still, they’ll have to make do with Zubac as their biggest addition.

Zubac had injury troubles while still on the Clippers, averaging 14.1 points and 10.6 rebounds in 48 games over the 2025-26 season. He played a few games for the Pacers after joining them via trade, but ultimately was rested as the Pacers tanked to ensure they kept their pick. The tank didn’t work out, but hopefully Zubac can fit well next to Tyrese Haliburton when the point guard returns from his Achilles injury.

The Pacers haven’t had a real starting center since Myles Turner’s departure in the summer of 2025. Although they relied on finds like Jay Huff and Micah Potter, the franchise needs a player like Zubac to make an actual winning impact after his years of Playoff runs with the Clippers. The trade might be worth it if the Pacers return to contention, but the cost of the trade will also depend on how the Clippers use this pick.

The Clippers front office isn’t used to making first-round draft picks after having an empty cupboard of future assets for the last six years due to the Paul George trade with the OKC Thunder. Thankfully, they can add an elite talent with the fifth pick as they continue to mull over Kawhi Leonard’s future.

They have adequate young pieces like Darius Garland and Bennedict Mathurin to genuinely consider potentially moving on from Kawhi and building the team around their two young stars and whoever they select at No. 5. It’ll be a fascinating summer for the Clippers.