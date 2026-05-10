Joel Embiid Sends Emotional Message About His Legacy After 76ers Get Swept By Knicks In 2026 NBA Playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid sent a passionate message about his legacy after being swept out of the 2026 NBA Playoffs in the second round by the New York Knicks.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
4 Min Read
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center.

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the 2026 NBA Playoffs after a 144-114 Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks, getting swept 4-0 in the second round.

The Knicks were a class apart from the 76ers this entire series, as Philadelphia overachieved by making it to the second round after completing a 3-1 series comeback against the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the first round. Even though their postseason run has ended with yet another second-round exit, this was a positive season for the 76ers overall.

Franchise center Joel Embiid’s search for a Conference Finals appearance continues after he dropped 24 points without missing a single attempt (8-8 FG, 2-2 3P) in Game 4. He addressed the question of how this loss impacts his legacy during his post-game press conference, sharing a lengthy answer about what his legacy should mean.

“I don’t know, I don’t care. I got this beautiful young man. You guys have taken away my chance to put my daughter to sleep; my wife is going to be extremely mad at me. That’s all I care about. I got my family, I got my kids. Hopefully, I get more. I got my parents, I couldn’t care less about what people think about me when it comes to basketball.”

“I’ve done a lot of stuff off the court, so hopefully, that’s what’s remembered, here in Philadelphia, all over the US, in Africa. That’s my goal. My focus is always to keep improving and helping people. To answer your question, that’s what I want my legacy to be. Basketball is just a platform.”

“Whether I win or lose, I’ll be sad if I don’t win, but I don’t think that’s going to define me. I wouldn’t want anyone to think that basketball is all I have, because there’s so much more in life than just basketball. You can ask all these guys; I care about winning more than anybody. It sucks to lose.”

But to go home, raise this guy, my daughter, look at my wife in her eyes, and know I’m a good man, no matter what people say. We go on the road, they’re chanting. I hate that he hears that, but he has to understand that that’s the way the world is, and you’ve just got to live and understand that there’s going to be negativity, there’s going to be positivity. You’ve got to go through it, and it’s okay.”

Embiid averaged 24.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. The former MVP was struggling with injuries the entire run, but tried his best to contribute on the court. While many believe that Embiid’s physical prime is long behind him now, the 76ers will have the pieces next season to potentially mount another title challenge.

Tyrese Maxey is a proven star in the NBA, while Paul George was a consistent third option in the Playoffs. With the potential development of rookie V.J. Edgecombe over the offseason, the 76ers could come back next season and have a genuine shot at competing.

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ByIshaan Bhattacharya
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Ishaan Bhattacharya is a content manager for Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. With his expertise in NBA content creation, Ishaan brings a wealth of experience to his role, contributing to the site's authority and reach within the basketball community. Over the last year, Ishaan has interviewed Ray Allen and Mark Tatum, while also covering the 2023 NBA Abu Dhabi Games which saw the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Since joining Fadeaway World in March 2022, Ishaan Bhattacharya has become known for his unique perspective on the NBA. He consistently delivers this insight through his daily news coverage and detailed opinion pieces on the most significant topics in the league.Before his tenure at Fadeaway World, Ishaan worked in corporate communications, where he serviced prominent sports brands, including NBA India, Sports18, Amazon Prime Sports, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This experience in strategic communications for leading sports entities has enhanced his ability to craft impactful narratives and connect with a global audience. A true MFFLer (Mavs Fan for Life, for the uninitiated), Ishaan is a massive fan of the Dallas Mavericks. When he is not upset about Jalen Brunson walking in free agency, you can see Ishaan as an avid gamer and content creator. His passion for basketball extends beyond the Mavericks, as evidenced by his thoughtfully curated NBA Mount Rushmore, featuring LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Bill Russell—each representing distinct eras and bringing their unique qualities to the game.Featured On: ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Bleacher ReportYahoo Sports, NBA, Fox Sports, The Spun
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