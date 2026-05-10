5 Things We Learned After Knicks Sweep 76ers To Advance To Eastern Conference Finals

The Knicks made sure that the 76ers had no chance in extending the series after a blowout Game 4 victory that sends them into the Eastern Conference Finals.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Jalen Brunson #11 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks in action in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden on April 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Mandatory Images: Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks completely overwhelmed the Philadelphia 76ers from start to finish in one of the most lopsided playoff closeout performances of the postseason. Behind blistering three-point shooting and another masterclass from Jalen Brunson, the Knicks rolled to a stunning 144-114 victory to complete the series sweep and punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

New York shot a scorching 56.8% from three and finished with 33 assists, turning the game into an offensive clinic that Philadelphia simply could not survive. The Knicks looked deeper, faster, tougher, and dramatically more organized throughout the series, while the 76ers completely collapsed under the pressure.

Here are the five biggest things we learned after New York officially announced itself as a legitimate championship threat.

 

1. Jalen Brunson Is Playing Like The Best Guard In The Eastern Conference

Brunson continues to elevate himself into true playoff superstar territory.

The Knicks star finished with 22 points, 6 assists, and knocked down 6-10 from three, controlling the game despite only playing 28 minutes in the blowout victory. Every time Philadelphia threatened to create momentum, Brunson immediately responded with a timely shot or playmaking sequence.

More importantly, he dictated tempo all series long. The 76ers never found an answer for his combination of shot creation, patience, and leadership in big moments.

Brunson has completely transformed New York’s playoff ceiling, and right now, he looks capable of leading this team all the way to the NBA Finals.

 

2. The Knicks’ Three-Point Shooting Buried Philadelphia

This game became an absolute shooting avalanche.

New York drilled an absurd 25-44 from beyond the arc, good for 56.8% shooting from three, while Philadelphia completely collapsed from the perimeter at just 8-35 (22.9%).

Miles McBride erupted for 25 points and 7 made threes, Landry Shamet added 12 points on 4-6 from deep, Josh Hart knocked down 4 triples, and Brunson added six more himself.

The Knicks generated open looks through crisp passing and constant drive-and-kick action. Philadelphia’s rotations consistently broke down, and the Knicks punished every defensive mistake immediately.

When New York shoots like this, they become nearly impossible to beat.

 

3. Karl-Anthony Towns Completely Controlled The Game As A Playmaker

Karl-Anthony Towns quietly delivered one of the most complete performances of the postseason.

The big man posted 17 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks, showcasing how devastating New York’s offense becomes when he’s facilitating from the elbows and high post.

Philadelphia had no answer for his versatility. If they doubled Brunson, Towns punished them with passing. If they switched smaller defenders onto him, he scored efficiently inside. If they stayed home defensively, he stretched the floor.

His ability to function as both a scorer and offensive hub completely unlocked New York’s attack throughout the sweep.

 

4. The Knicks Completely Dominated The Hustle Categories

This series showcased how much tougher and more connected New York is than Philadelphia.

The Knicks won the rebounding battle 47-30, including a massive 15 offensive rebounds, while also dominating transition opportunities with a 20-7 advantage in fast break points.

Josh Hart embodied that physical edge with 17 points and 9 rebounds, while Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti gave New York valuable physical minutes off the bench.

The Knicks constantly won loose balls, extra possessions, and second-chance opportunities. Philadelphia simply couldn’t match New York’s intensity or energy level over four games.

 

5. The 76ers’ Supporting Cast Completely Failed Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid actually played extremely well offensively, but almost nobody around him delivered enough support.

Embiid finished with 24 points on a perfect 8-8 shooting performance, yet the rest of Philadelphia’s core struggled badly. Tyrese Maxey shot just 6-16, Paul George scored only 7 points, and rookie VJ Edgecombe went 0-6 from three.

As a team, the 76ers lacked spacing, perimeter defense, and offensive consistency throughout the series.

Meanwhile, New York’s depth overwhelmed them every single game.

This sweep felt less like one bad night and more like a brutal exposure of the gap between these two teams right now.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) at Madison Square Garden. Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson, McBride Decimate 76ers In Game 4 By 30-Point Margin
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