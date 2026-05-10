Knicks Player Ratings: Brunson, McBride Decimate 76ers In Game 4 By 30-Point Margin

The New York Knicks completely humiliated the Philadelphia 76ers from the opening tip in their Game 4 sweep. New York turned Madison Square Garden into a three-point shooting exhibition, draining an absurd 25 threes on 57% shooting from deep while leading for virtually the entire night.

Every starter finished with a plus-minus of at least +23, and by the third quarter, this game already felt like garbage time. Jalen Brunson orchestrated the offense beautifully, Miles McBride turned into a flamethrower from deep, and the Knicks’ role players kept pouring gasoline on the fire.

Philadelphia had no defensive answers whatsoever. This was the perfect ending for the series, and as the Knicks look forward to their Eastern Conference Finals matchup, here are their player ratings.

Jalen Brunson: A+

Stats: 22 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 8-17 FG, 6-10 3PT, 28 MIN

Brunson completely controlled the game from the moment he stepped on the floor. The shot-making was ridiculous, especially from deep, and Philadelphia simply had no answer once he got comfortable operating out of pick-and-rolls. Every defensive mistake turned into a dagger three or an easy assist.

What stood out most was how effortless everything looked. Brunson never appeared rushed, never forced bad shots, and dictated the pace like a quarterback reading a broken defense. When he’s bombing pull-up threes like this, the Knicks offense becomes borderline impossible to contain.

Miles McBride: A+

Stats: 25 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 7-10 FG, 7-9 3PT, 4-4 FT, 29 MIN

Miles McBride turned into Stephen Curry for a night and absolutely torched the Sixers. Seven threes on nine attempts is pure insanity, especially considering several came from deep range or under pressure. Every time Philadelphia looked remotely capable of cutting the lead, McBride detonated another bomb.

The confidence was the biggest thing. He wasn’t hesitating, wasn’t second-guessing, and looked completely fearless attacking shots early in possessions. This was easily one of the best playoff performances of his career, and the Garden crowd absolutely fed off his energy.

Karl-Anthony Towns: A+

Stats: 17 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 5-7 FG, 2-3 3PT, 5-6 FT, 20 MIN

Karl-Anthony Towns played point-center tonight and absolutely carved Philadelphia apart. The scoring efficiency was elite, but the real story was his passing. Every time the Sixers sent help, Towns calmly picked them apart with laser passes to cutters and shooters. Ten assists in just 20 minutes is outrageous production.

Defensively, he also looked far more engaged than usual. He protected the rim, rotated well, and didn’t force offense unnecessarily. This was one of those games where Towns looked fully unlocked offensively – scoring when needed and facilitating whenever the defense collapsed. Terrifying version of KAT.

Josh Hart: A+

Stats: 17 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 6-10 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-1 FT, 29 MIN

This was classic Josh Hart chaos basketball. He flew around the floor, crashed the glass like a power forward, drilled open threes, and completely overwhelmed Philadelphia with energy. Every loose ball somehow found its way into his hands.

The jumper was especially important because that completely changes New York’s offense when Hart is spacing the floor confidently. The Sixers couldn’t ignore him, which opened up even more room for Brunson and Towns to operate. He brought toughness, hustle, and timely shot-making all in one package.

Mikal Bridges: A

Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 3 STL, 1 TOV, 6-10 FG, 28 MIN

Mikal Bridges didn’t need to force offense because the game came so easily to him. He picked his spots perfectly, made quick decisions, and played suffocating defense throughout the night. His three steals don’t even fully capture how disruptive he was defensively.

Offensively, he kept the ball moving and attacked mismatches without overdribbling. Bridges is at his best when he plays this clean, controlled style instead of trying to dominate possessions. The Knicks looked terrifyingly connected with him acting as the glue guy.

Mitchell Robinson: B+

Stats: 6 PTS, 6 REB, 2-4 FT, 2-4 FG, 16 MIN

Robinson completely changed the physical tone whenever he entered the game. He dominated the offensive glass, protected the paint, and gave Philadelphia absolutely nothing easy around the rim.

The free-throw shooting still causes stress for Knicks fans everywhere, but his energy and interior presence were massive in helping New York bury the game early.

Jordan Clarkson: B+

Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 2-3 FG, 3-4 FT, 8 MIN

Clarkson came in hunting buckets immediately, which is exactly why the Knicks brought him in. He attacked downhill, created offense quickly, and gave the second unit instant scoring punch.

Even in limited minutes, you could feel the offensive confidence he brings to the floor. Pure microwave scorer energy.

Landry Shamet: B+

Stats: 12 PTS, 4-7 FG, 4-6 3PT, 11 MIN

Shamet checked into the game and immediately joined the Knicks three-point avalanche. Every catch looked automatic, and Philadelphia’s defense had completely collapsed trying to keep up with all the movement shooting.

This was exactly the kind of shooting display the Knicks envisioned when adding him to the roster.

Jose Alvarado: B

Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 1-2 3PT, 10 MIN

Alvarado brought his usual pest mentality defensively and injected even more energy into a game that already felt out of control. He pressured the ball, disrupted passing lanes, and played with nonstop intensity.

The scoring was just a bonus. His real value came from turning the game even more chaotic for Philadelphia’s exhausted guards.

Ariel Hukporti: C+

Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 3-6 FT, 16 MIN

Hukporti had some good rebounding moments and competed defensively, but the finishing consistency wasn’t there offensively. He missed a few easy opportunities around the rim and left points at the free-throw line.

Still, his physical tools flashed throughout the night, especially on the glass.

Jeremy Sochan: C+

Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 1 BLK, 1-1 FG, 3-4 FT, 9 MIN

Sochan barely played meaningful minutes, but he brought his usual physicality and defensive activity. He attacked the glass hard and helped keep the energy high while the Knicks bench units maintained control.

The offense remains clunky at times, but on a night where the Knicks were already rolling offensively, his hustle and defensive versatility fit nicely.

Pacome Dadiet: C+

Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 2-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 12 MIN

Dadiet gave solid garbage-time minutes and looked comfortable offensively. The shot looked smooth, and he played within the flow instead of trying to force offense just because the game was out of hand.

There’s still rawness defensively, but the scoring instincts are definitely intriguing.

Mohamed Diawara: C

Stats: 0-3 FG, 0-2 3PT, 9 MIN

Diawara had a rough offensive showing and never really found rhythm during his minutes. The Knicks had such a massive lead that it barely mattered, but he looked hesitant with the ball and missed all three attempts.

Still, the defensive tools remain noticeable even when the offense isn’t there.