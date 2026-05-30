Rich Paul Claims Michael Jordan Would Have Been 0-6 In The NBA Finals Without Scottie Pippen

The Michael Jordan versus LeBron James debate found its way back into the spotlight this week after Rich Paul made a bold claim about Scottie Pippen’s importance to the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

Appearing on the Game Over podcast alongside Max Kellerman and Gilbert Arenas, LeBron James’ longtime agent strongly pushed back against the idea that Pippen’s six championships should be viewed differently from Jordan’s.

The discussion began when Arenas argued that Pippen’s rings were not equal to Jordan’s because he wasn’t the best player on those Bulls teams.

Gilbert Arenas: “Scottie Pippen’s six rings are not the same as Michael Jordan’s. They’re not the same as LeBron James’s. Those are sidekick rings.”

Rich Paul: “You don’t think Scottie’s rings are the same as Michael Jordan’s?”

Gilbert Arenas: “No.”

Rich Paul: “Why not?”

Gilbert Arenas: “Because he was not the best player on the team.”

Rich Paul: “Yeah, but he was the most impactful player on the team. If you unplug Scottie Pippen from that team, Jordan is 0-for-6.”

Max Kellerman: “But if you replace Scottie Pippen with another All-Star, no one wins without another All-Star. Jordan is still going to win.”

Rich Paul: “You can replace him with another All-Star, but just because someone is an All-Star doesn’t mean he’s Scottie Pippen. How many All-Stars are willing to take a back seat knowing who they are?”

Max Kellerman: “One hundred percent of every All-Star ever if they’re playing with Jordan.”

Rich Paul: “That’s not true. This is where you have to really dive into the type of player. You’re talking about a guy who was 6-foot-8 or 6-foot-9, had a 7-foot-3 wingspan, could initiate the offense, and played both sides of the ball. On those teams, Jordan, Pippen, and Dennis Rodman were all All-Defensive caliber players. Ron Harper should have been on there too. And that was after Harp had the knee issues.”

Max Kellerman: “I don’t care what anyone says. Dennis Rodman is the greatest defender I’ve ever seen.”

Rich Paul: “No one’s arguing with you on that. You had two guys on that team that you could argue were among the greatest defenders ever. I’m not discrediting anything.”

That comment sparked immediate debate.

Jordan is widely viewed as the greatest player in NBA history, finishing his career with six championships, six Finals MVP awards, five MVP trophies, 10 scoring titles, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and career averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Yet Paul argued that replacing Pippen with just any All-Star would not have produced the same results. Pippen’s resume supports much of that argument.

The Hall of Famer finished his career with averages of 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.0 steals. He earned seven All-NBA selections, 10 All-Defensive First Team honors, and finished third in MVP voting during the 1993-94 season when Jordan temporarily retired.

The comments are the latest in a long line of Jordan-related takes from Paul.

Over the years, he has defended LeBron against criticism by pointing to Jordan’s supporting casts, questioned narratives about LeBron always playing with stars, and argued that modern NBA teams would love to build around multiple players with Pippen’s skill set.

Whether fans agree with Paul’s ‘0-for-6’ claim or not, his larger point is clear. He believes Pippen’s impact has often been understated because he played next to Jordan.

While Jordan received most of the spotlight, Paul argues that the Bulls dynasty was built on much more than one player. In his view, Pippen wasn’t simply a sidekick collecting rings. He was an essential piece of one of the greatest dynasties in sports history, and without him, the six championships that defined Jordan’s legacy might never have happened.